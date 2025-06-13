Club Wolverine Parts Ways with Head Coach Jim Whitehead

Club Wolverine head coach Jim Whitehead is no longer the head coach of the program, departing after more than two years in charge. He was removed from the role by the parent board, and associate head coach Tony Carroll has been promoted to interim head coach. An email to the team was vague about the reasons for the split, though an insider described it as an interpersonal conflict with a member of the board of directors.

“This decision was made after thorough debate and review, with a focus on ensuring the best long-term interests of the club,” an email to the team said. “It has the unanimous support of the executive committee of our board of directors. We want to reassure you that we have a plan in place to ensure a smooth transition for our swimmers, families, and coaches.”

Whitehead joined Club Wolverine in 2023 and became head coach when Gunnar Schmidt joined the varsity staff at the University of Michigan. At the time, that brought one of the most successful coaches from the western part of the state, Schmidt, to the most successful program in the eastern part of the state, Club Wolverine.

Whitehead was previously the co-head coach of Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics in Holland, where he worked since 2015.

Whitehead himself swam collegiately at East Carolina, though he ultimately graduated from Alabama.

Carroll also joined Club Wolverine in 2023. He has twice been named to the US National Junior Team coaches’ list in 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 when he was coaching at the Lakeside Swim Team in Kentucky.

Club Wolverine was named a bronze medal club in the 2024, making them one of the top 200 clubs in the United States.

Club Wolverine has approximately 250 swimmers who train with the team at any given time. The team won the 10 & Under, 11-14, and 15 & over LSC Championships earlier this season.