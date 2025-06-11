Luca Ferrera Swims To Ninth-Fastest 200 Freestyle Time Ever In 10 & Under Age Group

2025 St. Petersburg Aquatics 2nd Long Course Meet
- May 16-18, 2025
- St. Petersburg, FL
- LCM
- Results
One of the nation’s fastest 10-year-olds got even faster at the St. Petersburg Aquatics 2nd long course meet last month.
Luca Ferrera of St. Petersburg Aquatics set personal bests in three events and now has the top times in the 10 & under age group in each of those events.
Ferrera clocked 2:15.33 in the 200 freestyle, a 4:48.41 in the 400 free and a 30.79 in the 50 fly at the meet.
He beat his previous personal best in the 200 free by four seconds and his best in the 50 fly by four-tenths of a second.
His time in the 200 free ranks 9th all-time in the 10 & under age group, his swim in the 400 free ranks 23rd all-time and his time in the 50 fly is ranked 13th all-time.
There were other standouts of a meet that was comprised entirely of mixed events.
- Ava DiPasquale, a 13-year-old from the Sarasota Tsunami Swim Team, set personal bests in six events, those being the girls’ 100 free (1:01.17), the 400 free (4:35.92), 800 free (9:18.12), 50 fly (30.59), 200 fly (2:27.81) and 400 IM (5:12.22). Among 13-year-old girls this season, she owns the third-fastest time in the 800 free and the 15th-fastest in the 400 free.
- Noah Walker, a 15-year-old swimming for the Palm Harbor Piranhas, set personal bests in six events, winning four of them. He topped the field in the boys’ 100 free (53.37), 200 free (1:57.54), 100 fly (59.01) and 200 fly (2:13.95). He was 2nd in the 100 breast (1:09.55) and 3rd in the 50 free (25.01).
- 15-year-old Christian Guettler of St. Petersburg Aquatics won four events, taking the 50 free (24.57), 100 free (54.12), 50 breast (31.00) and 100 breast (1:08.11). He was also 2nd in the 50 back (29.90) and 3rd in the 200 IM (2:17.01), both in personal best times.