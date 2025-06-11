Luca Ferrera Swims To Ninth-Fastest 200 Freestyle Time Ever In 10 & Under Age Group

2025 St. Petersburg Aquatics 2nd Long Course Meet

May 16-18, 2025

St. Petersburg, FL

LCM

Results

One of the nation’s fastest 10-year-olds got even faster at the St. Petersburg Aquatics 2nd long course meet last month.

Luca Ferrera of St. Petersburg Aquatics set personal bests in three events and now has the top times in the 10 & under age group in each of those events.

Ferrera clocked 2:15.33 in the 200 freestyle, a 4:48.41 in the 400 free and a 30.79 in the 50 fly at the meet.

He beat his previous personal best in the 200 free by four seconds and his best in the 50 fly by four-tenths of a second.

His time in the 200 free ranks 9th all-time in the 10 & under age group, his swim in the 400 free ranks 23rd all-time and his time in the 50 fly is ranked 13th all-time.

There were other standouts of a meet that was comprised entirely of mixed events.