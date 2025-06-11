Winter Juniors Finalist Nathan Carr Commits To Virginia For 2026

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Nathan Carr from Maple Grove, Minnesota has announced his commitment to continue his academic and athletic careers at Virginia beginning in fall 2026.

“I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Virginia to further my academic and swimming career. Thank you to everyone who has supported me on along this path: my family, my friends, and all of my coaches who have helped me throughout my swimming career. Thank you especially to the coaches at Virginia for giving me this opportunity. GO HOOS”

Carr swims for Aquajets Swim Team out of Eden Prairie, Minnesota. He is entering his senior year at Wayzata High School this fall.

He most recently competed at the AP Race London Invitational as a part of the NCSA All-Star team. In London, he swam lifetime bests of a 55.07 LCM 100 fly and a 2:01.11 LCM 200 fly.

This past spring, Carr finished his SCY season at the NCSA Championships in Florida. He finaled in numerous events but was highlighted by a lifetime best and 3rd place finish with a 1:44.77 200 butterfly. He also was 11th in the 100 fly in a 48.13, 11th in the 50 fly (22.03), and 16th in the 100 back (49.44).

Carr’s Best SCY Times Are:

100 fly: 47.63

200 fly: 1:44.77

100 back: 49.12

The Virginia men finished 8th at the 2025 ACC Championships and went on to finish 33rd at NCAAs.

Based on his best times, Carr is on the border of finaling at the conference level. His best time in the 200 fly would been just off making the ‘C’ final as it took a 1:44.27 to make it back. It took a 46.21 100 fly and a 46.71 100 back to earn a second swim.

Carr will arrive in fall 2026 as a member of the class of 2030 along with Micah Davis, Ian Heysen Ricci, and Kris Mihaylov. Davis also hails from Minnesota. The group will arrive a year after the team is set to welcome the top two ranked recruits this fall with Maximus Williamson and Thomas Heilman.

