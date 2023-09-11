Cleveland State Swim & Dive Announces 2023-24 Schedule

Courtesy: Cleveland State Athletics

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland State men’s and women’s swimming & diving coach Hannah Burandt has announced the Vikings 2023-24 season schedule.

The men and women have identical schedules except for the women competing against Bowling Green and Marshall on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 11 a.m. inside the Busbey Natatorium.

Cleveland State opens its season away on Saturday, Sept. 30 against Miami (OH) at 2 p.m.

The first chance to see both teams inside the Busbey Natatorium is on Saturday, Oct. 14, for the Alumni/Intersquad meet, which is set to begin at 11 a.m.

Following a double dual in Indianapolis, Ind., against IUPUI and Milwaukee to close out October, Cleveland State will spend the entire next month at home. The Vikings face Youngstown State on the fourth and then host the annual Magnus Cup from Nov. 16-19.

The month of January sees Cleveland State compete in five duals, including three at home against Niagara (Jan. 9), Canisius (Jan. 11), and Oakland for Senior Day (Jan. 26).

The Horizon League Championships continue their stay in Indianapolis, Ind., from Feb. 14-17.