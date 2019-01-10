Cleveland State Opens 2019 with Pair of Tri-Duals

Courtesy: Cleveland State Athletics

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland State University men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams will open the second semester this weekend by contesting a pair of tri-duals against Horizon League foes.

This will be CSU’s first competition in over a month as the teams are a few days removed from a week-long winter training trip in Puerto Rico. The Vikings will face host IUPUI along with UIC this Friday, Jan. 11, and Saturday, Jan. 12. The Jaguars are hosting the 2019 Horizon League Championships next month.

Two separate meets will take place with team scores not carrying over from Friday to Saturday. A full schedule of events for each day is listed below.

Both Viking programs are coming off comfortable dual wins over Ashland in their only meet during the month of December.

Sophomore Matt Akers surpassed NCAA qualifying standards on both boards against the Eagles while senior Curtis Roden reached the NCAA standard in the 3-meter event. Senior Addison Kaufmann won two individual swimming events while sophomores Shaw Barney and Irena Weclawiak both won two events on the women’s side.

Both CSU programs swept two duals from IUPUI on back-to-back days last season in the programs’ first meetings as League foes.

The IUPUI women are 6-1 on the season with a pair of wins over BIG EAST opponents. They took down Milwaukee, 199-101, in their only HL action to date. The Jaguar men are 4-2 on the season and claimed a 221-79 win over the Panthers in their lone HL dual.

The CSU men have won dual meets against UIC in 15 of the past 17 seasons, with its only losses in that time frame coming on the road. The Viking men won two duals against UIC last season and claimed a thrilling, one-point win in the teams’ last dual meeting in Chicago. The CSU women are 6-4 in their last 10 dual meetings with UIC. The teams split a pair of meetings last year, both of which were decided by no more than five points.

The UIC women are 3-5 in dual action although two of their setbacks came to Big Ten foes. The Flames dropped matchups to Milwaukee and Oakland though they were just 31 points short to the defending champion Golden Grizzlies. The UIC men are 3-3 with two losses to Big Ten teams. The UIC men topped Milwaukee while coming up just short in a 152-148 loss to Oakland.

The Cleveland State women will continue dual action at Marshall next weekend while the men’s team will be off from competition.

Friday January 11

200 Medley Relay

1000 Freestyle

200 Freestyle

50 Freestyle

400 IM

100 Butterfly

100 Freestyle

100 Backstroke

500 Freestyle

100 Breaststroke

400 Freestyle Relay

1-Meter Diving (Women)

3-Meter Diving (Men)

Saturday, January 12

400 Medley Relay

1650 Freestyle

200 Freestyle

50 Freestyle

200 IM

200 Butterfly

100 Freestyle

200 Backstroke

500 Freestyle

200 Breaststroke

200 Freestyle Relay

3-Meter Diving (Women)

1-Meter Diving (Men)