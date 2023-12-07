Cincinnati Men, Iowa State Women Sweep Big 12 Weekly Swim & Dive Awards

Courtesy: Big 12 Sports

Cincinnati’s Brogan Robinson (swimmer), Max Plumley (newcomer) and Will Claus (diver) swept the men’s Big 12 Swimming and Diving weekly awards while Iowa State’s Andie Quirke (swimmer), Emma Kuhn (newcomer) and Lauren Kimball (diver) took home the women’s selections.

Robinson tallied a pair of top-3 finishes at the Hawkeye Invite in the 100- and 200-yard breast. The Biological Sciences major finished third in the 100 breast (55.48) and second in the 200 breast (2:00.51). He also finished fourth in the 200 IM and helped the Bearcats’ A relay finish fifth in the 200 medley relay. It is the sophomore’s first Conference award.

Quirke recorded personal bests in both relay splits at the Hawkeye Invite. In the 200 free relay she tagged a 22.61 split along with a 49.95 split in the 400 medley relay. In her individual events, the accounting and finance major set another personal best in the 50 free with a time of 23.24 in the prelims. The senior rounded out her meet with another personal best in the 100 free prelims in a time of 50.90. It is her first Conference weekly award.

Claus earned an NCAA zone cut on the 3-meter with a score of 331.7, which ranks in the top 10 in program history. He finished third in both the 1- and 3-meter dives to conclude his meet against Indiana. It is the international business major’s first Conference award of his career.

Kimball earned her first career Conference award after scoring NCAA zone cuts in both the 1- and 3-meter dives. Her score of 325.30 on the 3-meter broke her previous personal best of 303.65 and is the fourth-highest score in program history among six dive scores. The English major also set a personal best on the 1-meter with a score of 290.95.

Plumley highlighted his meet with a third-place finish in the 100 fly (50.60) and a second-place finish with the Bearcats’ A team in the 200 free relay (1:23.05). The freshman, majoring in finance, also competed with UC’s B team in the 200 medley relay (1:31.10) as well as the 50 free (20.88). Plumley collected his first Conference award as well as Cincinnati’s first Big 12 Men’s Newcomer of the Week in the Bearcats’ inaugural season.

Kuhn spotlighted her weekend with an all-time top 20 program performance in the 200 back. Her time of 2:02.86 in the finals set a personal best for the event before pacing all Cyclones in the 200 IM with a time of 2:03.55 in the prelims.

A full list of the season’s weekly Big 12 Swimming and Diving award winners can be found here.

