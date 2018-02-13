CHSAA 3A Recap: Longmont’s Depth Clears the Way For 3A Title

CHSAA Girls 3A State Championships 2018

Thursday-Friday, February 8-9th

VMAC, Thornton, CO

Short course yards

Results

Team Scores

Longmont – 203 Pueblo County – 183 Kent Dover – 180 St. Mary’s Academy – 169 Centaurus – 158 Colorado Academy – 145 D’Evelyn – 141 Aspen – 134 Discovery Canyon – 125 Glenwood Springs – 111 Manitou Springs – 110 Durango – 106 Thomas Jefferson – 90 Estes Park – 79 St. Mary’s – 78 Salida – 63 Eaton – 50 La Junta – 36 Conifer – 34 Gunnison – 30 Summit – 28 Green Mountain – 26 Fountain Valley – 18 Holyoke – 15 Delta – 9 Denver North – 4

Longmont squeaked out a win over Pueble County in the CHSAA 3A meet, winning by 20 points. Longmont managed to win the title with only 1 event win, which came in an individual event, even though Pueblo County won 2 relays and 2 individual events. Longmont was able to come away with the title because of their depth across the board. They had 6 A final appearances in the 8 individual events compared to Pueblo County’s 4.

The Pueblo County 200 free relay team of Anna Maurello (26.30), Amanda Blickensderfer (23.67), Julianna Krinsky (25.37), and Alexa Musso (24.50) combined to set a new CHSAA 3A record of 1:39.84. They finished well over a second ahead of 2nd place finisher Aspen, and won the event for the 2nd year in a row.

Sydney Silver won the 100 back with a new 3A record of 55.74. That time marks a new lifetime best for Silver, coming in under her previous best of 56.37. Amanda Blickensderfer won the 100 breast for the 2nd year in a row, posting a 1:05.69 to finish just ahead of Sydney Dolloff-Holt, who went 1:05.96. Blickensderfer was just off her own 3A record of 1:05.26, which she set last year.

Abbey Selin took home a pair of wins, coming in the 200 free and 500 free. Selin posted a 1:53.04 to win the 200 free by less than a second over 2nd place finsher Lillianna Brooks, who touched in 1:53.93. Selin then defending her 500 free title from last year, posting a 5:04.87 to beat runner-up Lucille Matheson (5:05.98).

EVENT WINNERS