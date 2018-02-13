CHSAA 4A Recap: Rampart Breaks 4A Record En Route to Taking Team Title

CHSAA Girls 4A State Championships 2018

Friday-Saturday, February 9-10th

VMAC, Thornton, CO

Short course yards

Results

TEAM SCORES

Rampart – 251 Cheyenne Mountain – 223 Valor Christian – 212 Heritage – 194 Niwot – 138 Mullen/Highlands Ranch/ Loveland – 132 – – Silver Creek – 131.5 Evergreen – 126 Fort Collins – 107 Windsor – 91.5 Air Academy – 75 George Washington – 72 Greeley West – 57 Thompson Valley – 49 Pueblo South – 39 Pine Creek/Liberty – 36 – Coronado – 24 Ponderosa – 18 Denver South – 14 Littleton – 10 Standley Lake – 7 Grand Junction – 6 Pueblo West – 5 Golden/Fruita Monument/Wheat Ridge – 2 – – Mesa Ridge/Widefield – 1

Rampart won a relay and an individual event on the road to winning the 4A state title, breaking the 200 medley relay 4A record in the process. The top 4 teams were locked in a pretty tight battle, with Rampart scoring only 28 points more than Cheyenne Mountain, 39 ahead of Valor Christian, and 57 ahead of Heritage.

The Rampart medley relay team of Catriona Clarke (26.56), Edenna Chen (28.56), Allana Clarke (24.30), and Lindsey Immel (23.44) combined to post a 1:42.86, setting a new Colorado 4A record. Their time was also the 2nd fastest in all 3 of the CHSAA state meets, coming 3 seconds behind Fossil Ridge in the 5A meet.

Edenna Chen gave Rampart its only other individual win, taking the 100 breast in a battle with Aleksandra Oleksiak. Oleksiak won prelims of the 100 breast, going a 1:02.96, but fell to Chen in finals, 1:02.91 to Chen’s 1:02.33. Chen utilized a faster 1st 50 going out 29.16 to Oleksiak’s 29.99. Chen’s time was the 2nd fastest across all 3 CHSAA state meets, while Oleksiak’s was 4th.

Audrey Reimer took down 2 4A records of her own, winning the 100 back and 100 fly. In the 100 back, Reimer won the race by 3 seconds, posting a 54.22, breaking the 4A record she had already broken in prelims with her 54.56. That time came in just off her best time of 53.97 from December. In the 100 fly, Reimer went almost the same exact time, 54.21, winning by .80 seconds over Cat Wright. Reimer’s previous best was 58.13 from less than a month ago. She was the 2nd fastest in both events across all 3 CHSAA meets.

Freshmen Anna Shaw came away with a win in the 50 free. Shaw won by half a second over Aimee Burton, posting a 23.54 to Burton’s 24.02. Her previous best time was 24.01 from December. Kylie Andrews won the 100 free in a tight race with Ella Kirschke, posting a 50.66 to Kirschke’s 50.84. Andrews was slightly behind at the 50, going out 24.72 to Kirschke’s 24.60, but she came back in 25.94 compared to 26.24 for Kirschke.

EVENT WINNERS