Chloe Tutton on 2:23 200 Breast: “It was Completely Unexpected” (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST:

  • Pro Swim Series Record: Yuliya Efimova, 2:21.41, Orlando 2016
  1. GOLD: Chloe Tutton, 2:23.92
  2. SILVER: Emily Escobedo, 2:25.94
  3. BRONZE: Breeja Larson, 2:28.34

Chloe Tutton‘s lead was never in question. She took a commanding lead up front and continued to stretch it out as she won the race in 2:23.92 ahead of Emily Escobedo. There was a tight battle for bronze between Breeja Larsonand Madisyn Cox (2:28.35). After taking 400 IM silver earlier, Cox nearly won her 2nd medal of the night, but came up just shy s she ran out of room to run down Larson by a hundredth.

 

2 Comments on "Chloe Tutton on 2:23 200 Breast: “It was Completely Unexpected” (Video)"

Swimmer

Good interview. Great to see her so happy after a tough last year.

7 hours 46 minutes ago
samuel huntington

love the Brits!

7 hours 41 minutes ago

