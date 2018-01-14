Chloe Tutton on 2:23 200 Breast: “It was Completely Unexpected” (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.
WOMEN’S 200 BREAST:
- Pro Swim Series Record: Yuliya Efimova, 2:21.41, Orlando 2016
- GOLD: Chloe Tutton, 2:23.92
- SILVER: Emily Escobedo, 2:25.94
- BRONZE: Breeja Larson, 2:28.34
Chloe Tutton‘s lead was never in question. She took a commanding lead up front and continued to stretch it out as she won the race in 2:23.92 ahead of Emily Escobedo. There was a tight battle for bronze between Breeja Larsonand Madisyn Cox (2:28.35). After taking 400 IM silver earlier, Cox nearly won her 2nd medal of the night, but came up just shy s she ran out of room to run down Larson by a hundredth.
Good interview. Great to see her so happy after a tough last year.
love the Brits!