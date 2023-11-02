Chilean National Record-holder Montse Spielmann (2025) Verbals to Michigan

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Montserrat “Montse” Spielmann, a 2-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Ronald Reagan High School in San Antonio, Texas, has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Michigan for the 2025-26 school year.

“I am hyped to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Michigan! Nothing I do would be possible without the undeniable support of my parents, brothers, teammates, and coaches. With that being said, I cannot wait for four years at the GREATEST UNIVERSITY IN THE WORLD! GO BLUE 💙💙〽️〽️”

Spielmann swims club under coach Doug Gjertsen at Alamo Area Aquatics Association and represents Chile internationally. She is the Chilean national record-holder in the 100m butterfly with 1:01.26, a time she swam last summer with her 19th-place finish at the 2023 U.S. Junior National Championships in Irvine. She recently represented Chile at the 19th Pan American Games in Santiago. There, she competed in the 100 free, 100/200 fly, and 200 IM and placed 12th in the 200 fly. She was on two national record-breaking relays for Chile: the women’s 4×200 free and the women’s 4×100 medley.

In high school swimming last season, the then-sophomore won the Texas UIL 6A State Championships in the 100 fly (53.42) and came in 3rd in the 200 free (1:48.40).

We named Spielmann to the “Best of the Rest” section on our Way Too Early list of top girls recruits from the high school class of 2025. She is the first public recruit to the Michigan class of 2029 for new head coach Matt Bowe, who came from Cal to replace longtime Wolverine coach Mike Bottom in the summer of 2023.

Best SCY times:

100 fly – 53.42

200 fly – 1:58.38

200 free – 1:48.40

100 free – 50.42

500 free – 4:52.13

1650 free – 17:00.80

With 2 more high school seasons left to swim before heading to Ann Arbor, Spielmann’s times would already score in the B finals of the 100/200 fly at B1G Championships.

