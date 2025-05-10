Cherry Creek Boys Dominate Colorado 5A State Championships For Second-Consecutive Title

Colorado Boys High School 5A Swimming and Diving Championships

May 8-9, 2025 Diving Competition: May 8, 9:30am MST Swimming Prelims: May 8, 5:00pm MST Finals: May 9, 5:00pm MST

Veterans Memorial Aquatic Complex – Thornton, Colorado

Meet Central

Psych Sheets

Live Results or on Meet Mobile: “B25 5A CHSAA State Championships”

The 2025 Colorado Boys’ High School 5A Swimming and Diving Championship finals unfolded on Friday night at the Veterans Memorial Aquatic Complex in Thornton, Colorado.

Defending champions Cherry Creek repeated for the first time in school history, winning by 82 points, while Regis Jesuit finished 2nd. The two powerhouse programs have now placed 1st or 2nd in each of the past five years.

Colorado high school swimming is broken into two classifications: 4A and 5A, determined by school enrollment. 4A schools have fewer than 1,600 students, while 5A schools exceed 1,600 students in attendance. The 4A swimming championships will occur on Saturday, May 10th.

“We haven’t ever gone back-to-back, at least not during my tenure, and we’re hopefully going to continue to build on that,” Cherry Creek head coach Chris Loftis told Colorado Preps. “These guys have done everything we’ve asked and then some. We ask a lot of our kids. I know I say this every year, but I mean it every year – the things they’ve overcome and the things they’ve persevered through as young men and as a team, and as brothers, I could not be more proud.”

Cherry Creek made their presence known early—starting not on the day of the main events, but the day before, during the diving finals. There, senior Luke Ogren three-peated in the event, posting a score of 622.85 points. The Naval Academy commit reflected on his performance afterward, telling the CHSAA:

“It’s my last state meet right before I leave for college and my last high school meet ever, so it was really great to win it,” Ogren said. “The score was just around what I was hoping for. I was kind of hoping to break the state record, but I kind of flopped on one dive so that didn’t end up happening. It’s just great to see all the work I’ve been putting in pay off.”

Besides Ogren, the Bruins did not capture any individual wins but did claim two of the three relays, after sweeping all three last year. Their depth proved to be the key factor in a decisive overall victory over Regis Jesuit, bolstered by several crucial 2nd– and 3rd–place finishes from the likes of seniors Camille Trinquesse, Talen Palmateer, and Jamie Crawford.

Event Winners

In the first swimming final—the 200 medley relay—Cherry Creek’s quartet of Trinquesse (22.89), Palmateer (24.78), Hayden Watkins (21.82), and Connor Kelly (20.21) combined for a time of 1:29.70 to secure gold. They later went on to win the 200 freestyle relay as well, with Crawford subbing in for Trinquesse. Palmateer led off in 21.38, followed by Watkins (20.54), Kelly (20.33), and Crawford logging 20.20 on the anchor.

Regis Jesuit claimed silver in the medley with a time of 1:30.40, while Legacy grabbed 2nd in the free relay, hitting a 1:23.57.

Grandview senior Oliver Schimberg made history of his own in the 100 back, joining Ogren with a three-peat of his own. He stopped the clock in 47.32, clipping both his previous personal best of 47.39 and his winning time of 47.49 from last year. He posted a time of 48.87 in 2023 to capture his 1st state title, and the Minnesota commit continues to show steady improvement as he heads into his collegiate career in just a few short months.

Schimberg’s teammate and fellow senior Gherman Prudnikau shined in the middle-distance freestyle events, earning double gold with 1st–place finishes in both the 200 and 500 free. He touched in 1:38.19 in the 200 before notching a 4:27.14 in the 500. He’s been significantly quicker in the 500, courtesy of his 4:22.89 from the Winter Junior Championships in December.

Columbine junior and West Virginia commit Carter Bradley was the only other swimmer under 1:40 in the 200, logging a time of 1:39.94. He swam to the same position in the 500, hitting the wall in 4:32.24 there.

Rocky Mountain junior and Georgia commit Sam Lofstrom continued his progression in the 50 free, becoming the only swimmer to break the 20-second threshold with a time of 19.99. While he clocked a faster time of 19.93 back in December, his improvement is evident: he placed 2nd last year in 20.35, after finishing 11th in his freshman campaign. The 5A state record of 19.82, set by Alex McMahon of Heritage in 2021, could be a target for Lofstrom next season.

A trio of seniors collected victories in their respective events. Douglas County’s Jacob Smith, committed to California Baptist University, won the 100 free in 44.76, taking down his lifetime best of 45.40.

Columbine’s Tobin Uhl, committed to Georgia Tech, won the 100 breast in 55.14, edging past his personal best of 55.18. Fossil Ridge’s Brennen O’Neil, an Arizona State University commit, claimed the 200 IM title in 1:49.60.

In the 400 free relay, the final event of the meet, Fairview’s team finished 1st with a time of 3:01.92. Wesley Schlachter started the squad off with a split of 46.23, followed by Anders Koschmann, who posted a 45.75. Jack Garnett then swam the third leg with a split of 45.50, and Soren Koschmann anchored the team with a swift 44.44. Final Team Scores