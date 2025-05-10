Texas Adds Polyvalent South Korean Talent Minkyu Noh for 2026-27

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Minkyu Noh, from Seoul, South Korea, where he attended Gyeonggi High School, has made a verbal commitment to the University of Texas for 2026-27. The 17-year-old currently lives in Southern California and trains under former U.S. National Team Director Mark Schubert at Evolution Racing Club in Orange County.

Noh represented his country at World Junior Championships in 2022 (Lima, Peru) and 2023 (Netanya, Israel). At the latter, he competed in the 100 free, 100 back, and 200 IM. He placed 7th in the IM final with a lifetime best of 2:01.93.

Last summer, Noh swam at Austin Futures where he was runner-up in the 200 free and 100 fly, 3rd in the 100 free, and 4th in the 200 IM. He concluded the meet with PBs in the 100 free (50.26), 200 free (1:50.48), 100 back (55.60), and 100 fly (54.25). Earlier in the month, he had clocked a PB of 1:04.14 in the 100 breast at Los Angeles Invite.

In October 2024, Noh competed at the 105th Korean National Sports Festival and the World Cup leg in Incheon. In December, he swam at the U.S. Open, finaling in the 100 free, 100 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM and earning SCY times of:

50 free – 20.51

100 free – 44.14 (converted LCM time = 43.83)

100 back – 47.49

100 breast – 56.32 (converted LCM time = 55.98)

100 fly – 47.98 (converted LCM time = 47.61)

200 IM – 1:46.57

Noh will join the Longhorns’ class of 2030 with Austin Carpenter, Rowan Cox, Andrew Maksymowski, Aiden Hammer, and Laon Kim.

It took 42.75/46.75/52.98/46.78 to score at 2025 SEC Championships in the 100s of each stroke, and 1:44.91 to make the C final in the 200 IM.

