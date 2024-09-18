Texas Men Kick Off Class of 2026 Recruiting with Verbal Commitment from #3 Austin Carpenter

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Austin Carpenter from Dublin, Ohio, has announced his intention to swim and study at the University of Texas beginning in the 2026-27 school year.

“It is with humility and honor that I announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic careers at the University of Texas! I want to thank the Lord and all the support I have gained from my family, friends, teammates, and teachers, as well as Coach Kyle, Coach McKinley, Coach Lopresti, and Coach Eric. I would like to also thank Coach Bowman, Coach Erik, and Coach Trevor for entrusting me with the winning tradition of Texas. HOOK ‘EM 🤘”

Carpenter is a junior at St. Charles Preparatory School; he swims club with Central Ohio Aquatics and excels in sprint free and breast. He ranks 3rd on our Way Too Early list of top recruits from the high school class of 2026, thanks in large part to his best-in-class rankings in the 100 free and 100 breast.

In high school swimming, the then-sophomore won the 100 breast (54.31) and was runner-up in the 200 free (1:36.21, a PB) at the 2024 Ohio High School Division 1 Championships. He earned a PB in the 50 free (19.94) leading off the runner-up 200 free relay and split 23.94 on the breast to help St. Charles Prep win the medley relay.

In the two months leading up to high school states, Carpenter had established best times in the 100 free and 100 breast at Winter Juniors East, placing 8th and 5th, respectively, and in the 200 IM at a high school invitational. In March, he added new PBs in the 100 back (52.35), 50 breast (25.39), and 200 breast (2:02.89) at the Tim Myers Short Course Senior Championships.

Carpenter kicked off the 2024 long course season with a bang, clocking new best times in the 50 free (22.86), 100 free (50.66), 200 free (1:53.65), and 100 breast (1:03.98) at Indy Sectionals. He lowered his 100 free time to 50.64 and his 100 breast time to 1:03.55 at Speedo Summer Championships.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 19.94

100 free – 43.83

200 free – 1:36.21

100 breast – 53.70

200 IM – 1:48.52

Carpenter is new head coach Bob Bowman’s first public commitment to the Texas class of 2030. He will bring a rare versatility, being the only sub-54 breaststroke time and one of just two sub-53 freestylers in his class. He also has a lot of potential in the 200 IM, and his 50 and 200 free times should make him a threat on Texas relays.

