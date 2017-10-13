Chattahoochee Gold’s Sophie Taylor Verbally Commits to Toledo

Marietta, Georgia’s Sophie Taylor has verbally committed to swim for the University of Toledo next fall.

“I’m so excited to announce that I have committed to swim for the University of Toledo! The coaching staff and the girls were so nice on my recruiting trip. The campus is beautiful, and the school offers everything I’m looking for academically. Super excited to be part of the rocket family!!!”

Taylor is a senior at Lassiter High School. A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, she placed 13th in the 200 IM (2:07.88) and third in the 100 fly (55.39) at the 2017 GHSA 6-7A State Swimming & Diving Meet in February.

Taylor had an outstanding rest of her junior year. Swimming with her club team Chattahoochee Gold Swim Club, Taylor notched PBs in the 100 free, 100 back, and 200 fly at Greensboro Sectionals. Then between the Georgia Long Course Senior State Championships and Nashville Futures, she wrapped up long-course season with new best times in the 100 free, 50/100 fly, and 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

100 fly – 55.39

200 fly – 2:03.35

200 IM – 2:06.30

400 IM – 4:30.22

50 free – 24.29

100 free – 53.89

500 free – 5:02.74

Taylor’s times would already score in the B finals of the 100/200 fly at MAC Championships (Mid-American Conference only scores 2 finals); she is 2 seconds away from qualifying for B finals in the 200 IM and 400 IM.

