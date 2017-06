Championnats de France eau libre : Résultats jour 1

Injured Kiwi Lauren Boyle Withdraws From Budapest 2015 World Championships double silver medalist Lauren Boyle has pulled out of Budapest.

USA Swimming Names Tim Hinchey As President & CEO USA Swimming has officially named Major League Soccer executive Tim Hinchey as its new President and CEO.

2017 Santa Clara PSS Preview: Murphy, Pebley to Battle in Backstrokes A battle between teammates Ryan Murphy and Jacob Pebley looms in the 200 back, while veteran Matt Grevers will look to shake things up in the 100 back.

Denver Adds Commitment from Turkey Nat’l Teamer Deniz Ozkan Turkish National Teamer Deniz Ozkan has signed an NLI to swim for University of Denver in the fall.