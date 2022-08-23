Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Chalmers, McKeon, McKeown Headed For Aussie Short Course Championships

Comments: 3

2022 AUSTRALIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Wednesday, August 24th – Saturday, August 27th
  • Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Center
  • SCM (25m)
  • Entry List

The 2022 Australian Short Course Championships kick off tomorrow, Wednesday, August 24th, with a mountain of green and gold talent heading to Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Center.

Several stars are racing on the heels of the Duel in the Pool, where Australia hosted an American contingent, with the stars n’ stripes ultimately beating the Aussies in a meet filled with unconventional events.

At these Championships, we’ll see the likes of Kyle Chalmers, Emma McKeon, Kaylee McKeown, Mollie O’Callaghan and Madi Wilson.

Chalmers stuck to butterfly events for his individual races at the Commonwealth Games, although he nabbed 3 relay gold medals and 1 silver.

For McKeon’s part, the 28-year-old became the most decorated athlete in Commonwealth Games history.

We’ll also see Isaac Cooper take on several events, with the 18-year-old having been sent home from the Commonwealth Games due to wellbeing challenges.

The meet’s program of events is as follows:

Below are several key athletes and their entries for these Short Course Championships, knowing scratches may come into play once the meet gets underway.

Minna Atherton – 50m/100m/200m backstroke

Holly Barratt – 50m back/100m, 50m/100m fly, 50m/100m free

Kyle Chalmers – 50m/100m/200m free

Isaac Cooper – 50m/100m free, 50m/100m back

Mack Horton – 200m/400m/800m free

Clyde Lewis – 100m/200m free, 200m IM

Emma McKeon – 50m/100m free, 50m/100m fly

Kaylee McKeown – 50m/100m/200m back, 100m breast, 100m/200m IM, 50m free

Mollie O’Callaghan – 50m/100m/200m free, 50m/100m back

Lani Pallister – 100m/200m/400m/800m/1500m free

Cody Simpson – 50m/100m fly, 50m/100m free, 100m IM\

Matt Temple – 50m/100m free, 50m/100m fly

Madi Wilson – 50m/100m/200m free

chickenlamp
9 minutes ago

Are the Australians using this as a selection meet for SC Worlds?

Jackman
15 minutes ago

Excited also to see some USA names stick around, including Grant House, Luke Hobson, Justin Ress & Beata Nelson,

Erik
17 minutes ago

“Okay.. Heat 2, Lane 4.. 100 Free, got it…”

