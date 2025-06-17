CDC Drowning Prevention Team Victim to Budget Cuts

United States president Donald Trump has been making sweeping cuts and budget changes to government initiatives since he took office in January. In April, the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was the subject of some of these cuts, particularly the organization’s Injury Center.

While the CDC is known for investigating and releasing information about illnesses and outbreaks, e.g. information about the COVID-19 pandemic, they are also responsible for tracking and reporting public health concerns, such as accidental drownings.

According to the CDC, drowning is the number one cause of death in children ages 1-4, and the second leading cause of unintentional injury death in children ages 5-14. The CDC’s National Center for Injury Prevention and Control is the department that is responsible for investigating and releasing this information, and according to PBS, the specific team responsible for drowning prevention was eliminated.

Drowning accidents have seen a massive increase in the last few years, potentially due to lasting effects from the pandemic. The drowning prevention team had been investigating these trends and testing theories for potential causes, such as reduced access to swim lessons and lifeguard shortages, before the cuts.

This team was not only responsible for investigating and analyzing accidental drownings, but they also worked to reduce drownings through public health campaigns on drowning prevention and through funding low-cost swimming lessons.

States will still be responsible for reporting drownings to the CDC, but nobody will be designated to analyze these accidents or any trends that might appear. A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services reportedly clarified to POLITICO that HHS will continue to support drowning prevention efforts, but did not clarify what that support would entail.