Cattermole Breaks 1650 UL School Record in UVA/Princeton Double Dual

Louisville vs Virginia vs Princeton

Friday, November 10th – Saturday, November 11th

Charlottesville, VA

Short course yards

Results

Team Scores

Women

Virginia 302, Princeton 68

Virginia 224, Louisville 146

Louisville 395, Princeton 75

Men

Virginia 255, Princeton 109

Louisville 197.5, Virginia 166.5

Louisville 259, Princeton 111

The Virginia women and Louisville men cleaned up at their double dual with Princeton on Friday and Saturday, November 10-11th. It should be noted that the Virginia men’s divers were not competing at the meet due to “health issues”, according to head coach Todd DeSorbo. That put Virginia down 32 points in their meet against Louisville, which they lost by 31 points, so the UVA men actually outscored Louisville in the swimming events.

UVA put up great relay times throughout the meet. On the women’s side, Virginia swept the relays, putting up times of 1:30.37 in the 200 free relay, 3:16.82 in the 400 free relay, 7:12.75 in the 800 free relay, 1:39.99 in the 200 medley relay, and 3:38.56 in the 400 medley relay. The UVA 400 medley B team got second with a 3:39.55, showing a depth of quality that leaves many options open for the end of the season.

The men’s meet had its share of fast relays as well, with Louisville taking the 800 free relay with a 6:32.68, and UVA taking the 400 medley with a 3:14.62. Both teams will definitely be looking to improve on those times at their upcoming mid-season invites.

The Louisville distance squad came out swinging in the 1650 at this meet. Sophie Cattermole won the mile in a personal best and team record, 16:20.09. That time lands her comfortably at #1 in the nation this season by nearly 14 seconds. The way she swam it was even more impressive for a double dual meet, taking the 1st 500 out in 5:01.40, the 2nd in 4:58.57, the 3rd in 4:55.56, and the last 150 yards in 1:24.56. That swim becomes even more impressive when taking into consideration she went 4:54 in the 500 on the first day of the meet. Marcelo Acosta took the men’s mile by 25 seconds, posting an speedy 14:45.42 to land him comfortably in the #1 national ranking. That dual meet time is only a little under 12 seconds off his best time of 14:33.68, which may be cause to wonder if he’ll have a huge mile when he tapers at the end of the season.

Rachel Bradford-Feldman won the women’s 400 IM with a 4:13.15. Ted Shcubert took the men’s race in 3:52.15. Both times land just outside the national top 10.

UVA showed off some fly speed, going 1-2 in the women’s 100 fly. Jenn Marrkand took 1st with a 53.88 and Anna Pang touched 2nd in 53.98.

Caitlin Cooper beat Mallory Comerford pretty handily in the 50 free, 22.22 to 22.49. Comerford had a somewhat quiet meet (by Mallory Comerford standards), landing wins in the 100 and 200 free, going 48.37 and 1:45.20.

Press Release – Louisville:

The University of Lousiville picked up eight wins in the final day of competition at the Virginia/Princeton double dual meet in Charlottesville.

In the combined team scores, Virginia beat Princeton 557-177 and UofL 390.5-343.5. Louisville defeated Princeton 554-186. For the men's head-to-head score, Louisville beat Virgnia 197.5-166.5 and Princeton 259-111. Virginia beat Princeton men 255-109. On the women's side, Virginia defeated Princeton 302-68 and Louisville 224-14. Louisville women beat Princeton 295-75.

The day started out with the longest event of the two-day meet as Sophie Cattermole won the 1650 freestyle in 16:20.09. Maggie Jahns touches fourth in the 1650 with a 16:38.68. Emily Moser posted a time of 16:52.74 for 6th.

Marcelo Acosta won the 1650 freestyle with a time of 14:45.42. T.C. Smith was third in 15:22.58. Graham Barrett ended up with 4th fastest time after winning the first heat, with a time of 15:25.53

Alina Kendzior was third in the 200-back with a time of 1:57.46. Ashlyn Schoof was seventh in 2:01.88. Maggie Jahns was 11th in 2:06.97 Nick Albiero was first into the wall in the 200 back with a 1:45.66 for the win. Nikkos Sofinidis was 2nd in 1:47.04, Keegan Foulke went 1:56.15 and Chase Sellers went 1:57.67.

Mallory Comerford threw down a 48.37 to win the 100-free. Lainey Visscher was second in 50.07 and Arina Openysheva was 7th in 50.92. Casey Fanz went 51.38. Andrej Barna won the 100 free with a time of 44.55 for first. Matyi Kovacs went 46.27 and Sam Steele clocked a 46.31.

There was a tie for first in the 200 breast as UofL’s Mariia Astashkina posted a 2:13.77 and teammate Rachael Bradford Feldman matched it. Morgan Friesen was 5th in 2:18.28 and Lauren James was sixth in 2:18.28. Carlos Claverie touched third with a 2:01.58. Todd Owen was 7th in 2:04.47. Jonathan Zoucha was 1/100th of a second behind at 2:04.46.

Grace Oglesby posted a 1:58.46 for second in the 200-fly and Hannah Magnuson was 7th in 2:05.04. Zach Harting was second in the 200 fly with a 1:47.08 and Jarrett Jones posts a 1:48.24. Etay Gurevich went 1:51.78 and Spencer Carl clocks a 1:54.84.

In the 400 Free Relay, Lainey Visscher (50.40), Arina Openysheva (49.79), Casey Fanz (50.52) and Mallory Comerford (47.65) combine for a 3:18.36 and second place!

In the 400 Free Relay, Nick Albiero (44.57), Andrej Barna (43.65), Nikkos Sofianidis (45.13) and Zach Harting (43.88) combine for a 2:57.23 for second place!

In women’s 1M diving, Molly Fears wins with a 284.30. Michaela Sliney is 8th with a 237.90. Breanna Price is 13th in 225.35. n men’s 3 M diving, Daniel Fecteau wins with a 361.85 Sean Riley is 4th with a score of 300.80. Daniel Pinto is 6th with a 296.50

Press Release – Virginia:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.- The No. 16 Virginia women’s swimming and diving team defeated 1 and Princeton on Saturday (Nov. 11) at the Aquatic and Fitness Center in Charlottesville, Va., while the No. 23 men’s team split the meet.

The Cavalier women (6-0) defeated No. 10 Louisville (1-4), 224-146, and Princeton (2-2), 302-68, while the Cavalier men (5-1) topped the Tigers (1-2), 255-109, but fell to the No. 17 Cardinals (2-3), 197.5-166.5.

“We finished the two-day competition well against Louisville and Princeton” head coach Todd DeSorbo said. “The women picked up this morning where they left off the last two sessions, yesterday, with some great performances. We are in a really good place. The hard work and fast training is paying off. These meets are just practice. The peak, where we want to be the best, is in March. So, any time we can compete against a team like Louisville and beat them is really good for the program. It shows us where we are at and puts the rest of the country on notice that UVA is on the rise.

“As for the men, they had a great competition against a tough Louisville team. We started the competition down 32 points with our divers not being able to compete this weekend due to some health issues, but our men outswam them (Louisville) over the course of the three sessions. Both Louisville and our men provided some great races. It great to see our guys fight and battle and carry themselves like champions. I told them in a pre-meet conversation, you have to act like champions before you become champions, and they fought like champions today, which that was good to see.”

Virginia won four individual events and two relays on the final day of competition. FreshmanEmma Seiberlich (Audubon, Pa.) won the women’s 200-yard backstroke with an NCAA “B” Standard time of 1:55.99, while senior Jennifer Marrkand (Westford, Mass.) won the women’s 200-yard butterfly with a time of 1:57.28.

Freshman Matthew Otto (Newark, Del.) finished first in the men’s 200-yard breaststroke with an NCAA “B” Standard time of 1:59.36, leading the field by over two seconds. Junior Zach Fong (Moorestown, N.J.) won the men’s 200-yard butterfly with a time of 1:46.05, for an NCAA “B” Standard.

The Cavaliers swept the final event of the meet, the 400-yard freestyle relay. The women’s team of sophomore Morgan Hill (Olney, Md.), freshman Anna Pang (SINGAPORE), junior Eryn Eddy (Loveland, Colo.) and senior Caitlin Cooper (Atlanta, Ga.), respectively, recorded a time of 3:16.82, for an AFC pool record. The men’s team of junior Bryce Keblish (Fairfield, Conn.), freshman Samuel Schilling (Excelsior, Minn.), sophomore Ryan Baker (Arlington, Va.) and sophomore Joe Clark (Worcester Park, Great Britain), respectively, edged Louisville for the win, recording a time of 2:56.65.

Virginia will return to action on Nov. 17 with a three-day diving competition at Rutgers in Piscataway, N.J. The full Cavalier team will compete at the UGA Fall Invite Dec. 1-3 in Athens, Ga.

Press Release – Princeton:

