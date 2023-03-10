Cate Campbell Cruises To 54.58 Return Swim In 100 Free Heats In Brisbane

2023 BRISBANE SENIOR METRO CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, March 10th – Sunday, March 12th

Brisbane Aquatic Center

LCM (50m)

SwimSwam Preview

Draft Entries

Live Results

Multi-Olympic medalist Cate Campbell of Australia was back in the water, competing at her first swimming meet since the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Representing Rackley, 30-year-old Campbell took on the heats of the women’s 100m freestyle at the Brisbane Senior Metro Championships, cruising to the top seed in a result of 54.58.

Campbell opened in 26.39 and closed in 28.19 to score the sole time of the field under the 55-second threshold. This prelims race was held tonight in Brisbane and its final will be conducted on Saturday morning.

C1 is also entered in the 50m free and 50m fly events at this domestic competition.

At the Tokyo Olympics, Campbell earned individual bronze in the women’s 100m freestyle, marking 12 years since her first and only other individual Olympic medal of the same color in the 50m free from the Beijing Games. Campbell was also a critical member of the Australian women’s podium-topping 400m free and 400m medley relays in Tokyo.

After the Games, Campbell took a long break to tend to her mental and physical health, opting out of last year’s Long Course World Championships, Commonwealth Games and Short Course World Championships.

Campbell returned to the water last fall with an at-peace approach to training. “After taking the longest time out of the water in my life, I’m reminding myself that it’s okay to start from where I am – not from where I was, or where I want to be,” she said in September.