Caspar Corbeau on Texas “Super, Super Aerobic” Post-Quarantine Training (Video)

2020 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Anne Lepesant.

Texas sophomore Caspar Corbeau won the 200 breast (2:14.37), while Aggie Swim Club’s Mauro Castillo Luna touched out Adam Fusti-Molnar of Austin Swim Club, 2:16.69 to 2:16.86, for second place. Fusti-Molnar dropped .07 from his seed time.

