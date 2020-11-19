Caspar Corbeau on Texas “Super, Super Aerobic” Post-Quarantine Training (Video)

2020 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Thursday, November 12-Saturday, November 14
- North East ISD Blossom Athletic Complex, San Antonio, TX
- LCM/timed finals
- Streaming Info/Races to Watch
- Meet Central – San Antonio
- Saturday PM Results
Reported by Anne Lepesant.
Texas sophomore Caspar Corbeau won the 200 breast (2:14.37), while Aggie Swim Club’s Mauro Castillo Luna touched out Adam Fusti-Molnar of Austin Swim Club, 2:16.69 to 2:16.86, for second place. Fusti-Molnar dropped .07 from his seed time.