Carson Foster Swims 1:40 in 200 Yard Back at Southern Premier Prelims

2019 Speedo SOUTHERN PREMIER MEET
- March 1st-3rd, 2019
- Alan Jones Aquatic Center, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Tennessee
- 25y, prelims/finals
- Real-Time Results
- Psych Sheets
It’s hard to say what was driving the most buzz on the opening day of the 2019 Southern Premier meet: what happened in the competition pool or what happened in the warmup pool at the Alan Jones Aquatic Center.
In the competition, pool, 17-year old Mason Manta Rays swimmer Carson Foster swam a 1:40.74 in the 200 yard backstroke, which even with a prelims swim at 17 jumps him into a tie for 17th-place all-time in the 17-18 age group (almost all of the swimmers ahead of him did their times in their first collegiate seasons).
In the same session, he swam a 53.31 in the 100 breaststroke, which left him behind only his older brother Jake Foster, who swam 53.05, which is a lifetime best for him and jumps him to a tie for 22nd all-time in the 17-18 age group.
That 100 breaststroke was loaded with all-time swims: SwimMAC’s Tim Connery qualified to finals 3rd in 53.74, which is the 12th-best time in US 15-16 history.
The warmup pool, however, was home to a whole different kind of excitement. The course was closed after someone defecated in the water. Fortunately for competitors, Tennessee has as much water as any college in the country, so warmups were just a little more crowded in the old Tennessee pool while the diving well was closed for about 90 minutes for sanitizing.
Other Top Qualifiers:
- Dynamo 16-year old Tristen Ulett qualified 1st in the 200 free in 1:46.47, which is almost a second drop from her best time.
- US National Teamer Alex Walsh led the girls’ 100 breast in prelims with a 1:00.69, and later the 400 IM with a 4:12.40. The latter of those is her lifetime best by almost 4 seconds. She hasn’t swum the race much in recent years, but this is her 2nd 400 IM of the 2018-2019 short course season.
- Another Mason Manta Ray swimmer, Cora Dupre, led qualifying in the girls’ 200 back in 1:54.82. Ulett was 2nd in 1:55.58.
- Mason’s Jacob McDonald swam a 1:37.22 to lead all qualifiers in the 200 free. University of Tennessee freshman Seth Bailey qualified 2nd in 1:37.55.
- Jake Foster qualified 1st in the 400 IM in 3:44.09.
Not even sure where to go with this post.
Holy sh*%
great googly moogly