Carson Foster Swims 1:40 in 200 Yard Back at Southern Premier Prelims

2019 Speedo SOUTHERN PREMIER MEET

March 1st-3rd, 2019

Alan Jones Aquatic Center, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Tennessee

25y, prelims/finals

It’s hard to say what was driving the most buzz on the opening day of the 2019 Southern Premier meet: what happened in the competition pool or what happened in the warmup pool at the Alan Jones Aquatic Center.

In the competition, pool, 17-year old Mason Manta Rays swimmer Carson Foster swam a 1:40.74 in the 200 yard backstroke, which even with a prelims swim at 17 jumps him into a tie for 17th-place all-time in the 17-18 age group (almost all of the swimmers ahead of him did their times in their first collegiate seasons).

In the same session, he swam a 53.31 in the 100 breaststroke, which left him behind only his older brother Jake Foster, who swam 53.05, which is a lifetime best for him and jumps him to a tie for 22nd all-time in the 17-18 age group.

That 100 breaststroke was loaded with all-time swims: SwimMAC’s Tim Connery qualified to finals 3rd in 53.74, which is the 12th-best time in US 15-16 history.

The warmup pool, however, was home to a whole different kind of excitement. The course was closed after someone defecated in the water. Fortunately for competitors, Tennessee has as much water as any college in the country, so warmups were just a little more crowded in the old Tennessee pool while the diving well was closed for about 90 minutes for sanitizing.

Other Top Qualifiers: