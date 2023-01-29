Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Carson Foster Breaks Down 2Free/2IM/2Back Triple at Texas vs NC State

NC STATE VS. TEXAS – DAY 2

On Friday night, Carson Foster of Texas took on a big event load in the dual against NC State. He started things with best times in the 50 back (21.34) and the 200 free (1:32.29), which were only 1 event apart (women’s 200 free). Foster went onto swim the 200 IM (1:43.1, 1st) and about 25 minutes later, the 200 back (1:42.0, 2nd).

1
MCH
9 minutes ago

Good for you Carson. Good ambassador for our sport.

