Carson Foster Breaks Down 2Free/2IM/2Back Triple at Texas vs NC State

NC STATE VS. TEXAS – DAY 2
- January 28, 2023
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center, Austin, Texas
- Short Course Yards
- Friday Recap
- FRIDAY RESULTS (PDF)
- SATURDAY RESULTS (PDF)
- Live Results – Web
- Schedule of events
- Race Videos posted on SwimSwam’s YouTube Channel
On Friday night, Carson Foster of Texas took on a big event load in the dual against NC State. He started things with best times in the 50 back (21.34) and the 200 free (1:32.29), which were only 1 event apart (women’s 200 free). Foster went onto swim the 200 IM (1:43.1, 1st) and about 25 minutes later, the 200 back (1:42.0, 2nd).
Good for you Carson. Good ambassador for our sport.