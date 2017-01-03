The Cardinal Aquatics Club Hit The Road To Florida For Training Week

The Cardinal Aquatics high school squad traveled to Sarasota, Florida for a week full of holiday training.

The club out of Louisville normally trains out of the University of Louisville, but took to the road to end their year in the warm Florida sun, preparing for the upcoming season. The team’s next meet will be at the 2017 MidState AllStar Meet, where the selected swimmers will represent KY Swimming. The meet will take place from January 7-8, where swimmers from the age groups – Age Group Elite, Pre-Senior, Senior I and Senior II – can compete.