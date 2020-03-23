Canadian World Juniors Medalist Avery Wiseman Verbally Commits to Alabama

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Avery Wiseman, who hails from Alberta, Canada, has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Alabama. A senior at Paul Kane High School, Wiseman will begin in the fall of 2020.

“Why I chose Bama is because on my recruiting trip I felt an instant connection with the coaching staff and the team and I felt as though I had found what I have always been missing within my own teams. I felt like I could be myself and I felt like I was home. I was swooped off my feet by the team and I felt like there was no other team that could’ve topped the way that Bama made me feel. During the next few seasons with the team I would love to make NCAA’s and I would love to make my first ever Senior National Team through swimming with Bama. I believe that this team is gonna push me to be the best version of myself and I have never been more excited! And of course I would love to thank my family, my past club teams, and my current coach and teammates for everything. Without them I wouldn’t be here today.”

Wiseman is a breaststroke specialist who swims year-round for Olympian Swim Club under coach Scott Wilson. She represented Team Canada at 2019 Junior World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Individually she competed in the 50 breast, 100 breast, and 200 breast and made it back to the semi-finals in the 50 (32.02 for 12th) and 100 (1:09.03 for 11th). She also swam on the Canadian women’s 4×100 medley relay that took home a bronze medal. Her breaststroke split was 1:08.23, the third-fastest in the field after Russia’s Evgeniia Chikunova and USA’s Kaitlyn Dobler. Wiseman had punched her ticket to Budapest at Canadian Junior Championships where she won the 100 breast (1:09.71), was runner-up in the 200 IM (2:17.65), and placed third in the 400 IM (4:58.39).

Top LCM times (converted to SCY):

200 breast – 2:28.20 (2:09.90)

100 breast – 1:08.46 (59.87)

50 breast – 31.75 (27.70)

200 IM – 2:16.37 (1:59.97)

400 IM – 4:52.37 (4:17.63)

200 free – 2:06.84 (1:51.38)

100 free – 57.82 (50.64)

200 back – 2:21.53 (2:05.34)

200 fly – 2:19.66 (2:03.29)

Wiseman will join Gracie Felner, Isabella Matesa, Maddie Mechling, Reese Hazan, and Selina Reil in the Alabama class of 2024. Her best converted times would have scored at the 2020 SEC Championships in the A final of the 100 breast and the B final of the 200 breast. She will overlap one year with Alabama’s top 100 breaststroker from the 2019 season, Kaila Wong, and two with their top 200 breaststroker, Cat Wright.

