Canadian Olympic Trials Finalist Gracyn Kehoe Sends Verbal Commitment to Duke (2026)

Gracyn Kehoe, a finalist at the Canadian Olympic Trials and five-time Washington high school state champion, announced her verbal commitment to compete for Duke University in North Carolina beginning in the fall of 2026.

“I am so thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Duke University. I want to give a huge thank you to my family, friends and coaches for your unwavering support. A special thank you to Coach Brian and the Duke coaching staff for giving me this incredible opportunity. I am so excited to be part of the Duke family! GO BLUE DEVILS!”

A junior at Mercer Island High School, Kehoe has been a member of the school’s swim team for the past three years. As a team, the Islanders have won 16 WIAA State Championships since 1987, including the past three seasons from 2022 to 2024.

Kehoe has competed for multiple clubs in both Washington and Manitoba, Canada, where she swam for Manta Swim Club in Winnipeg. She currently trains year-round with the Bellevue Club Swim Team, where she primarily specializes in free, breast and IM.

At the 2023 WIAA 3A State Championships (SCY), Kehoe prevailed in three events. She won the 100 free in a lifetime best time of 50.79 and helped her team to victories in both the 200 and 400 free relays. Kehoe had previously turned in two wins at the 2022 State Championships, securing the title in the 100 free (51.04) and 400 free relay.

The 2024-2025 season saw Kehoe turn in a series of top performances at the PN Washington State Senior Champs (SCY) in December. She won the 200 free (1:47.89) and 100 breast (1:01.72), setting new personal best times and landing Juniors cuts in both. Kehoe also won the 200 IM in 2:02.67, placed 3rd in the 100 free in 50.64 and placed 8th in the 50 free in 23.93 after posting a lifetime best time of 23.72 during prelims.

At the 2024 Canadian Olympic Trials (LCM), Kehoe earned a second swim in the 100 fly, finishing 18th overall in a season-best time of 1:02.90. She also contested the 200 IM (2:19.57 – PB), 100 breast (1:11.57) and 200 breast (2:34.60).

Best Times SCY

50 free – 23.72

100 free – 50.24

200 free – 1:47.89

100 breast – 1:01.72

100 fly – 54.98

200 IM – 2:00.76

A Division I program, Duke competes in the Atlantic Coast Conference, with the women’s team finishing 11th out of 15 teams at the 2025 ACC Championships. The Blue Devils sent four athletes on to compete at the NCAA Championships in March, where they placed 21st overall.

To earn a second swim at the 2025 ACCs, it took times of 22.41/48.72/1:46.56 in the 50/100/200 free, 1:02.13 in the 100 breast, 52.69 in the 100 fly and 1:58.69 in the 200 IM. Kehoe would have landed in the C-final in the 100 breast and would have been just outside the cutoff in several of her other top events, setting her up to be a key contributor for Duke when she arrives in the pool.

Currently set to join Kehoe in Durham are Addison Bitel, Riley Anderson, Quinn White, Emory DeGuenther and Lily Doyle, who should all make for strong training partners over their four years together.

