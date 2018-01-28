Canadian Junior National Team Member Madison Broad Commits to Toledo

Madison Broad, who hails from Wallaceburg, Ontario in Canada, and swims with the Chatham Y Pool Sharks under coach Kyle Pinsonneault, has signed an NLI to swim at the University of Toledo next fall. She will join fellow commits Sophie Taylor and Sydnee Dressel in the Rockets‘ class of 2022.

“Toledo is such a great place. There is a sense of community and family on the team. I’ve observed that Toledo has such a beautiful space that helps the students utilize the time spent there.”

Broad had strong performances in 2017-18, which led to her being selected to represent Canada on several Junior National teams. She was part of a Swimming Canada national development team race tour last spring that took her to a training camp, an international meet in Vancouver, and the Arena Pro Series in Santa Clara. Broad won the girls 15-17 100 back at the RBC Canadian Junior Championships this summer, touching in a PB of 1:01.92. She also earned a silver medal in the 200 back with a lifetime-best 2:13.56. Broad updated her SCM times in December at the Ontario Junior International meet, where she won silver in the 200 back (2:07.48). She was also an A-finalist in the 50/100/200m backstrokes at 2017 Canadian Nationals.

“I’m very impressed with Madison and I have really enjoyed getting to know her. She is a really talented swimmer and got a lot of potential. But I was mostly impressed with her attitude and enthusiasm for not only swimming, but with life. At Toledo, we focus on three things, 1) having fun, 2) training hard, and 3) doing things the right way, and Madison fits in perfectly with that concept. My expectations of Madison are that she keeps on enjoying the sport, trains hard, and stays hungry for success. She will instantly be a contributor on the team and I’m very excited to be able to assist her in becoming an Olympian.” – Jonas Perssons, head coach, University of Toledo women’s swimming and diving

Top times (converted to SCY):

200 back SCM – 2:07.48 (1:54.84)

100 back SCM – 1:00.31 (54.33)

50 back SCM – 27.83 (25.07)

200 back LCM – 2:13.56 (1:58.16)

100 back LCM – 1:01.92 (54.70)

