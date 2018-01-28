Emily Parillo Breaks Pool Record at UConn Senior Meet

Dartmouth vs UConn

Saturday, January 27th

Brundage Pool, Storrs, Connecticut

Short course yards

Results

Team Scores

Women

UConn – 186

Dartmouth – 108

Men

UConn – 178

Dartmouth – 119

UConn and Dartmouth faced off in a dual on January 27th. The Huskies came out on top in the men’s and women’s meets, winning a combined 23 of 32 events.

Emily Parillo swept the women’s butterfly events, posting a pair of season bests and taking down the pool record in the 200. Parillo’s 200 time of 2:01.93 was nearly 2.5 seconds faster than she’d gone this season, and set a new pool record. Parillo went 56.80, coming in just under her previous season best of 56.91. Her 200 time now ranks 9th in the AAC.

Emma Smith picked up a pair of wins in the 200 free and 500 free, winning narrowly in the 200, and taking the 500 by 5 seconds. Smith went a season best time by 4 seconds to edge out Summer Martin 1:53.78 to 1:54.00. Smith came home in 29.09 to Martin’s 29.70, giving her the edge. In the 500, Smith went faster in a dual meet than she had all season, posting a 5:01.93. Smith’s season best is a 4:50.91, which ranks her 3rd in the AAC.

Connor LaMastra took home wins in the 200 fly and 400 IM, winning both by huge margins. In the 200 fly, LaMastra went his fastest time in a dual meet this season, a 1:48.59, to best the rest of the field by 6 seconds. LaMastra’s season best of 1:47.54 is 8th in the Ivy League this season. In the 400 IM, LaMastra split 53.21 on the free 100 to touching the wall in 3:58.62, nearly 10 seconds ahead of the next fastest swimmer.

Event Winners

WOMEN

200 medley relay: UConn (Apostolu, Hu, Parillo, Manning) – 1:46.56

1000 free: Hayley Winter (Dartmouth) – 10:24.32

200 free: Emma Smith (UConn) – 1:53.78

100 back: Georgia Apostolu (UConn) – 57.14

100 breast: Mackenzie Stumpf (Dartmouth) – 1:05.27

200 fly: Emily Parillo (UConn) – 2:01.93

50 free: Eliza Manning (UConn) – 24.31

100 free: Eliza Manning (UConn) – 52.71

200 back: Georgia Apostolu (UConn) – 2:03.67

200 breast: Mackenzie Stumpf (Dartmouth) – 2:20.09

500 free: Emma Smith (UConn) – 5:01.93

100 fly: Emily Parillo (UConn) – 56.80

400 IM: Maggie Deppe-Walker (Dartmouth) – 4:39.65

200 free relay: Dartmouth (Martin, Cane, Li, Smith) – 1:37.32

1 meter diving: Erin Clifford (UConn) – 267.59

3 meter diving: Erin Clifford (UConn) – 306.98

MEN

200 medley relay: UConn (Kearsey, Hunter, May, Martin) – 1:32.82

1000 free: Karl Bishop (UConn) – 9:40.83

200 free: Joshua Wroblewski (UConn) – 1:40.83

100 back: Will Kearsey (UConn) – 50.05

100 breast: Alan Li (UConn) – 58.02

200 fly: Connor LaMastra (Dartmouth) – 1:48.59

50 free: Luke Martin (UConn) – 21.29

100 free: Kyle Kimura (UConn) – 46.54

200 back: Will Kearsey (UConn) – 1:50.20

200 breast: Alan Li (UConn) – 2:07.46

500 free: Joshua Wroblewski (UConn) – 4:36.70

100 fly: Kyle Kimura (UConn) – 49.42

400 IM: Connor LaMastra (Dartomouth) – 3:58.62

200 free relay: Dartmouth (Patrick, Liao, Jacobsen, Shen) – 1:26.06

1 meter diving: Daniel Kinney (UConn) – 312.82

3 meter diving: Justin Sodokoff (Dartmouth) – 333.23

Press Release – UConn:

STORRS, Conn. – The UConn swimming and diving team put together an outstanding performance in their final dual meet of the season against Dartmouth on Senior Day.

Senior Emily Parillo highlighted the meet by setting a pool record in the 200 Fly with a time of 2:01.93. She then followed it up with a victory in the 100 Fly (56.80).

Alan Li secured a pair of wins on the men’s side with strong swims in the 100 Breast (58.02) and 200 Breast (2:07.46) while Eliza Manning earned multiple victories in the 50 and 100 Free. In the 100 -yard freestyle, Manning won by the slimmest of margins, .01, to grab the win.

The Huskies dominated the 100 Back with the men sweeping the event with Will Kearsey (50.05), Matt Dagenais (52.16) and Joey Homan (52.91) claiming the top three spots. Georgia Apostolu (57.14) and Jackie Van Lew (57.55) followed suit with first and second place times in the event. Apostolu also notched first place in the 200 Back.

Joshua Wroblewski (1:40.83), Andre Kuhn (1:42.08) and Mark Hunter (1:43.00) swept the podium for UConn in the 200 Freestyle.

On the boards, the women’s team secured the top four spots in both the 1M and 3M dive. Erin Clifford led the way with NCAA Zone Meet qualifying scores on both boards, which included a win in the 1M event.

On the men’s side, Dan Kinney celebrated his senior day by winning the 1M dive with a mark of 312.82.

“Our Divers had some outstanding moments in time today, making connections on moves long in the making,” said head diving coach John Bransfield. “Following a very rigorous training stint during the break, we’ve been in a funk of sorts the past ten days or so.. Today this all changed for the better, as we had some of the best performances of the year happen against a good Dartmouth program. Our only senior, Dan Kinney did some great things in winning the 1M today. Freshman Erin Clifford had a very good day on the women’s side, winning and qualifying for the NCAA Zone Meet. Our women swept both boards, with sophomore Kamrin Dawkins having an exceptional day in that accomplishment.”

UConn continues to gear up for The American Championships (Feb. 14-17) with the Husky Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 9 a.m. at the Wolff-Zackin Natatorium.

Press Release – Dartmouth Women:

STORRS, Conn. – Dartmouth women’s swimming and diving competed well, but ultimately fell to the University of Connecticut, 186-108, at the Wolff-Zackin Natatorium on Saturday.

The Big Green started the meet by taking second in the 200-yard medley relay (1:47.97), touching just over a second behind UConn. Made up of Caroline Poleway, Mackenzie Stumpf, Allie Hunter and Summer Martin, the relay out-touched the Huskies’ C relay by almost two seconds.

Hayley Winter won the 1000-yard freestyle by over 10 seconds and was second in the 500-yard freestyle (5:06.02). In the 200-yard freestyle, three Dartmouth swimmers scored, led by Summer Martin in second (1:54.00). Laura Barthold followed in fourth (1:58.49) and Poleway took fifth (1:58.49). Martin was back a few events later, touching in second in the 100-yard freestyle (52.72), just one one-hundredth of a second behind Eliza Manning in first.

Dartmouth earned six points in the 100-yard backstroke: Mia Newkirk was third (1:00.63), Sophie Smith was fourth (1:01.29) and Jessica Wang touched in fifth (1:04.89). Stumpf had a great day and won both the 100-yard breaststroke (1:05.27) and the 200-yard breaststroke (2:20.09).

Hunter placed third in the 200-yard fly (2:09.99), while Zaraska and Hi’ilani Hopkins were fourth and fifth, respectively. In the 50-yard freestyle, Katherine Cane was third (24.90), touching six-tenths of a second out of first. On the 1-meter board, Allison Green placed fifth (230.92). Later on in the day, she was also fifth on the 3-meter diving board (228.52), while Sloane Papa came in sixth (210.07).

Poleway was third in the 200-yard backstroke (2:06.86), while Maggie Deppe-Walker and Hunter were first and second in the 400-yard IM with times of 4:39.65 and 4:40.83. Dartmouth ended the day by winning the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:37.32), out-touching UConn’s A relay by three-tenths of a second.

Next Saturday, the Big Green will head to New York to face Columbia in the final tune up before the Ivy League Championship (Feb. 14-17).

Press Release – Dartmouth Men:

STORRS, Conn. – Dartmouth men’s swimming and diving fared well in the 178-119 loss to the University of Connecticut at the Wolff-Zackin Natatorium on Saturday.

The Big Green placed third in the 200-yard medley relay (1:35.66) to start the meet. Made up of Connor LaMastra, Brandon Liao, Matt Luciano and Henry Patrick, the relay out-touched one of the Huskies’ relays by over a second.

In the 1000-yard freestyle, Josh Hendell was second (9:42.79) and Stas Van Genderen came in fourth place (10:02.94). The two swam the 500-yard freestyle and were second (4:41.70) and fourth (4:45.96) again. Tony Shen took fourth in the 200-yard freestyle (1:43.11) and, a few events later, was third in the 100-yard freestyle (47.19).

Henry Senkfor placed fourth in the 100-yard backstroke (53.29) and third in the 200-yard backstroke (1:54.06), while Patrick Kang took third in the 100-year breaststroke (59.72). Liao touched soon after in fourth (1:00.32). LaMastra won the 200-yard fly (1:48.59), leaving almost six seconds between him and William Mudlaff in second. He ended his day by winning the 400-yard IM (3:58.62).

In the 50-yard freestyle, Patrick took second (21.51), touching two-tenths of a second out of first, while John Hall came in fourth place (22.09). On the 3-meter diving board, Justin Sodokoff placed first (333.23) and combined with Ray Neistat’s three points (295.20) and AJ Krok’s one (281.93), the divers picked up 13 points. Later on, Sodokoff was second on 1-meter (297.07), while Krok took third (266.32) and Neistat was fourth (263.40).

Delaney Hall and Kang were second and third in the 200-yard breaststroke with times of 2:09.16 and 2:12.22, respectively. To end the meet, Dartmouth place first in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:26.06).

Next Saturday, the Big Green will head to New York to face Columbia in the final tune up before the Ivy League Championship (Feb. 21-24).