Wisconsin State Champ Sydnee Dressel Verbally Commits to Toledo

Sydnee Dressel of Oconomowoc High School and Elmbrook Swim Club has given a verbal commitment to the University of Toledo’s class of 2022.

“I’m so excited and blessed to announce my verbal commitment to swim and attend school at the University of Toledo! Go rockets!!🚀”

Dressel is primarily a 400 IM/200 backstroker who has place in the top 10 in her age group in the last two years at Wisconsin Short Course State Championship. In March she took third in the 200 back, 7th in the 500 free, and 14th in the 400 IM at the 2017 Wisconsin 13-and-Over Short Course Championships. Two weeks later at the NCSA Spring Junior National Championship she competed in the 200 back, 50 fly, and 200/400 IM.

Top SCY times:

200 back – 2:02.23

400 IM – 4:27.65

200 IM – 2:08.47

500 free – 5:04.87

