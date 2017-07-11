Canada Team Off to Training Camp, Ruck Going to Camp, But Not Worlds

The Canadian World Championships team is currently headed off to their Worlds training camp in Ostia, Rome. The team will stay in Italy until July 19th, when they will travel to Budapest, Hungary for the 2017 FINA World Championships.

You can see the Canadian 2017 Worlds team roster here.

Joining the Worlds team will be Canadian swimmers Taylor Ruck, Colin Gilbert, and Alex Perreault. According to a spokesperson for Swimming Canada, the group of younger swimmers was invited to the staging camp as a development opportunity. Ruck, a 17-year-old double Olympic bronze medalist, was expected to play a key role on Canada’s relays this summer in Budapest. However, she missed the World Championships team at Canadian Trials in April. She ended up eighth in the 200 free (2:00.63), fourth in the 100 back (1:00.78), and eighth in the 100 free (55.37).

Something similar happened last year for Ruck, when she failed to make the team but then was added by Swimming Canada’s High Performance Director at the end of the meet. The decision paid off, as she brought Canada a pair of bronze medals in the 400 and 800 free relays. However, she still will not be on this year’s squad.

Ruck and the other two junior swimmers will return home on the 19th, when the rest of the team goes on to Hungary.