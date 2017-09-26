Canada Names 26 Swimmers To 2018 Commonwealth Games Team

About 6 months in advance of the meet, Canada has named its roster for the 2018 Commonwealth Games, to be hosted in Australia next April.

The roster features 16 women and 10 men, including most of Canada’s young stars – in particular, Olympic champ Penny Oleksiak and world champ and world record-holder Kylie Masse.

The Commonwealth Games will be one of two major focus meets for Canada next summer, with no long course World Championships meet on the docket. Canada will compete at the Commonwealth Games in April as well as the Pan Pacific Championships in August.

Commonwealths feature countries in the Commonwealth of Nations – mostly former territories of the British Empire. In swimming, the most notable nations are Australia, Canada, South Africa and Great Britain, with the British team split up competing for their own specific countries: England, Scotland and Wales.

Here’s the full Canadian roster, per Swimming Canada’s press release:

Name                                               Hometown                       Club                        

Women

Hilary Caldwell                             White Rock, B.C.            Island Swimming/HPC-VIC

Sarah Darcel                                 Victoria                             Island Swimming/HPC-VIC

Jade Hannah                                Halifax                               Island Swimming/NextGen

Mary-Sophie Harvey                 Trois-Rivières, Que.     Neptune Natation

Faith Knelson                               Ladysmith, B.C.              Island Swimming/NextGen

Kylie Masse                                  Windsor, Ont.                  Windsor Essex Swim Team

Rachel Nicol                                 Lethbridge, Alta.            Lethbridge Amateur SC

Penny Oleksiak                           Toronto                             Toronto Swim Club

Taylor Ruck                                   Kelowna, B.C.                  Scarborough Swim Club/HPC-ONT

Kayla Sanchez                             Scarborough, Ont.       Ajax Aquatic Club/HPC-ONT

Katerine Savard                           Pont-Rouge, Que.        CAMO

Erika Seltenreich-Hodgson    Ottawa                             Go Kingfish/HPC-VAN

Kierra Smith                                  Kelowna, B.C.                 Liquid Lightning

Rebecca Smith                            Red Deer, Alta.              Scarborough Swim Club/HPC-ONT

Mabel Zavaros                             Oakville, Ont.                Oakville Swim Club

Alexia Zevnik                                Montreal                         Pointe Claire Swim Club

Men

Jeremy Bagshaw                       Victoria                            Island Swimming/HPC-VIC

Samuel Belanger                       Quebec, Que.                 Universite Laval

Josiah Binnema                         Prince George, B.C.      UBC Dolphins/HPC-VAN

Mack Darragh                             Mississauga, Ont.         Oakville Swim Club

Ruslan Gaziev                             Toronto                             Markham Swim Club

Tristan Cote                                 Mississauga, Ont.        Etobicoke Swim Club

Yuri Kisil                                        Calgary                             UBC Dolphins/HPC-VAN

Carson Olafson                         Chilliwack, B.C.               UBC Dolphins/HPC-VAN

Markus Thormeyer                  Delta, B.C.                         UBC Dolphins/HPC-VAN

Eli Wall                                          Ottawa                              University of Toronto Swim Club

Coaches

Martyn Wilby                         Swimming Canada     Head Coach

Linda Kiefer                           Toronto

Bill O’Toole                            Toronto

Ben Titley                               Toronto

Tom Johnson                        Vancouver

Ryan Mallette                        Victoria

Vince Mikuska                       Swimming Canada

In This Story

Leave a Reply

4 Comments on "Canada Names 26 Swimmers To 2018 Commonwealth Games Team"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Marley09

Surprised not to see Van Landegham, Toro, Mainville, McGregor and Funk. Did they retire or just get bumped off by younger swimmers? Not surprised that NCAA swimmers unable to attend (except Darcel). Regardless, this team will do way better than the 4 golds/11 medals four years ago in Glasgow.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour 5 minutes ago
korn

probably retired for most of them. they probably all have been to a Commonwealth Games before.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
30 minutes 53 seconds ago
Coach John

https://swimming.ca/content/uploads/2015/06/2018-commonwealth-games-march-15-2017-final-1.pdf

doesn’t explain absences but explains criteria to make team.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
30 minutes 33 seconds ago
AlbCoach

Very curious to see how they use the youngsters Hannah and Knelson. Neither will be top 2 Canadians in their primary events, so I assume they’re there for experience primarily. Will they get morning relay swims?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
58 minutes 17 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson just can’t stay away from the pool. A competitive career of almost two decades wasn’t enough for this Minnesotan, who continues to get his daily chlorine fix. A lifelong lover of writing, Jared now combines the two passions as Senior Reporter for SwimSwam.com, covering swimming at every level. He’s an …

Read More »