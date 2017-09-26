Canada Names 26 Swimmers To 2018 Commonwealth Games Team

About 6 months in advance of the meet, Canada has named its roster for the 2018 Commonwealth Games, to be hosted in Australia next April.
The roster features 16 women and 10 men, including most of Canada’s young stars – in particular, Olympic champ Penny Oleksiak and world champ and world record-holder Kylie Masse.
The Commonwealth Games will be one of two major focus meets for Canada next summer, with no long course World Championships meet on the docket. Canada will compete at the Commonwealth Games in April as well as the Pan Pacific Championships in August.
Commonwealths feature countries in the Commonwealth of Nations – mostly former territories of the British Empire. In swimming, the most notable nations are Australia, Canada, South Africa and Great Britain, with the British team split up competing for their own specific countries: England, Scotland and Wales.
Here’s the full Canadian roster, per Swimming Canada’s press release:
Name Hometown Club
Women
Hilary Caldwell White Rock, B.C. Island Swimming/HPC-VIC
Sarah Darcel Victoria Island Swimming/HPC-VIC
Jade Hannah Halifax Island Swimming/NextGen
Mary-Sophie Harvey Trois-Rivières, Que. Neptune Natation
Faith Knelson Ladysmith, B.C. Island Swimming/NextGen
Kylie Masse Windsor, Ont. Windsor Essex Swim Team
Rachel Nicol Lethbridge, Alta. Lethbridge Amateur SC
Penny Oleksiak Toronto Toronto Swim Club
Taylor Ruck Kelowna, B.C. Scarborough Swim Club/HPC-ONT
Kayla Sanchez Scarborough, Ont. Ajax Aquatic Club/HPC-ONT
Katerine Savard Pont-Rouge, Que. CAMO
Erika Seltenreich-Hodgson Ottawa Go Kingfish/HPC-VAN
Kierra Smith Kelowna, B.C. Liquid Lightning
Rebecca Smith Red Deer, Alta. Scarborough Swim Club/HPC-ONT
Mabel Zavaros Oakville, Ont. Oakville Swim Club
Alexia Zevnik Montreal Pointe Claire Swim Club
Men
Jeremy Bagshaw Victoria Island Swimming/HPC-VIC
Samuel Belanger Quebec, Que. Universite Laval
Josiah Binnema Prince George, B.C. UBC Dolphins/HPC-VAN
Mack Darragh Mississauga, Ont. Oakville Swim Club
Ruslan Gaziev Toronto Markham Swim Club
Tristan Cote Mississauga, Ont. Etobicoke Swim Club
Yuri Kisil Calgary UBC Dolphins/HPC-VAN
Carson Olafson Chilliwack, B.C. UBC Dolphins/HPC-VAN
Markus Thormeyer Delta, B.C. UBC Dolphins/HPC-VAN
Eli Wall Ottawa University of Toronto Swim Club
Coaches
Martyn Wilby Swimming Canada Head Coach
Linda Kiefer Toronto
Bill O’Toole Toronto
Ben Titley Toronto
Tom Johnson Vancouver
Ryan Mallette Victoria
Vince Mikuska Swimming Canada
Surprised not to see Van Landegham, Toro, Mainville, McGregor and Funk. Did they retire or just get bumped off by younger swimmers? Not surprised that NCAA swimmers unable to attend (except Darcel). Regardless, this team will do way better than the 4 golds/11 medals four years ago in Glasgow.
probably retired for most of them. they probably all have been to a Commonwealth Games before.
https://swimming.ca/content/uploads/2015/06/2018-commonwealth-games-march-15-2017-final-1.pdf
doesn’t explain absences but explains criteria to make team.
Very curious to see how they use the youngsters Hannah and Knelson. Neither will be top 2 Canadians in their primary events, so I assume they’re there for experience primarily. Will they get morning relay swims?