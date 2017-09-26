Canada Names 26 Swimmers To 2018 Commonwealth Games Team

About 6 months in advance of the meet, Canada has named its roster for the 2018 Commonwealth Games, to be hosted in Australia next April.

The roster features 16 women and 10 men, including most of Canada’s young stars – in particular, Olympic champ Penny Oleksiak and world champ and world record-holder Kylie Masse.

The Commonwealth Games will be one of two major focus meets for Canada next summer, with no long course World Championships meet on the docket. Canada will compete at the Commonwealth Games in April as well as the Pan Pacific Championships in August.

Commonwealths feature countries in the Commonwealth of Nations – mostly former territories of the British Empire. In swimming, the most notable nations are Australia, Canada, South Africa and Great Britain, with the British team split up competing for their own specific countries: England, Scotland and Wales.

Here’s the full Canadian roster, per Swimming Canada’s press release:

Name Hometown Club

Women

Hilary Caldwell White Rock, B.C. Island Swimming/HPC-VIC

Sarah Darcel Victoria Island Swimming/HPC-VIC

Jade Hannah Halifax Island Swimming/NextGen

Mary-Sophie Harvey Trois-Rivières, Que. Neptune Natation

Faith Knelson Ladysmith, B.C. Island Swimming/NextGen

Kylie Masse Windsor, Ont. Windsor Essex Swim Team

Rachel Nicol Lethbridge, Alta. Lethbridge Amateur SC

Penny Oleksiak Toronto Toronto Swim Club

Taylor Ruck Kelowna, B.C. Scarborough Swim Club/HPC-ONT

Kayla Sanchez Scarborough, Ont. Ajax Aquatic Club/HPC-ONT

Katerine Savard Pont-Rouge, Que. CAMO

Erika Seltenreich-Hodgson Ottawa Go Kingfish/HPC-VAN

Kierra Smith Kelowna, B.C. Liquid Lightning

Rebecca Smith Red Deer, Alta. Scarborough Swim Club/HPC-ONT

Mabel Zavaros Oakville, Ont. Oakville Swim Club

Alexia Zevnik Montreal Pointe Claire Swim Club

Men

Jeremy Bagshaw Victoria Island Swimming/HPC-VIC

Samuel Belanger Quebec, Que. Universite Laval

Josiah Binnema Prince George, B.C. UBC Dolphins/HPC-VAN

Mack Darragh Mississauga, Ont. Oakville Swim Club

Ruslan Gaziev Toronto Markham Swim Club

Tristan Cote Mississauga, Ont. Etobicoke Swim Club

Yuri Kisil Calgary UBC Dolphins/HPC-VAN

Carson Olafson Chilliwack, B.C. UBC Dolphins/HPC-VAN

Markus Thormeyer Delta, B.C. UBC Dolphins/HPC-VAN

Eli Wall Ottawa University of Toronto Swim Club

Coaches

Martyn Wilby Swimming Canada Head Coach

Linda Kiefer Toronto

Bill O’Toole Toronto

Ben Titley Toronto

Tom Johnson Vancouver

Ryan Mallette Victoria

Vince Mikuska Swimming Canada