Camille Spink Clocks 48.43 100 FR, 1:58.84 200 IM on Final Day of NCAP Invite

NCAP Invitational 2021

December 9-12, 2021

Eppley Recreation Center, College Park, MD

SCY (25 yards)

On the final day of the NCAP Invite in College Park, MD, Long Island Aquatic Club 16-year-old Tess Howley continued to drop time. After swimming a best time in the 100 fly on Friday, and a huge personal best in the 200 fly on Saturday, Howley kicked off the Sunday finals session with a new best of 1:54.66 to win the women’s 200 back. She entered the meet with a best time of 1:56.30, marking an improvement of 1.64 seconds. She took the race out fast, splitting 55.53 on the opening 100, before coming home in 59.13.

With the swim, Howley, who is primarily a butterflier, has moved to #53 all-time in the 15-16 girls SCY 200 back. Howley would go on to race the women’s 100 free, finishing 6th with a 49.75, just 0.20 seconds off her personal best. She went on to anchor the LIAC 400 free relay in 49.10.

NCAP 17-year-old Camille Spink posted a best time to win the women’s 100 free convincingly. Spink swam a 48.43, chipping exactly half a second off her previous best, and touching nearly a full second ahead of the field. TIDE’s Kayla Wilson, 17, came in 2nd with a 49.31, touching 0.01 seconds off her personal best of 49.30. NCAP’s Erin Gemmell swam a personal best of 49.03 in prelims, but was a tick slower in finals, swimming a 49.33. Gemmell’s finals time was still under her previous best of 49.44, however. LIAC 16-year-old Cavan Gormsen swam a personal best of 49.55 to finish 4th.

Camille Spink would go on to win the women’s 200 IM in 1:58.84, finishing as the only swimmer in the field under 2:00. The swim marked another personal best for Spink, taking 0.47 seconds off her previous best. The freestyle specialist swam a very well-rounded race, splitting 26.19 on fly, 29.70 on back, 35.75 on breast, and 27.20 on free. Spink also split 48.13 on the anchor of NCAP’s ‘A’ 400 free relay, which won in a 3:18.41.

LIAC 14-year-old Sean Green also continued to post personal bests on Sunday. Green swam a 1:49.26 to win the boys 13-14 200 back, breaking 1:50 for the first time in his career. He swam a tight race, splitting 53.42 on the opening 100, and came home in 55.84. Green then came in 2nd in the 13-14 200 IM, swimming a huge personal best of 1:54.40. The swim was a best time by nearly 4 seconds. LIAC teammate Strahinja Maslo won the event in 1:53.90, also dropping nearly 4 seconds.