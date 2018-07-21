Calypso Sheridan Breaks 100 Back Pool Record At Iowa Sectional Day 2

2018 SPEEDO SECTIONALS AT IOWA CITY

Thursday-Sunday, July 19th-22nd

University of Iowa CRWC, Iowa City, IA

Long Course Meters

Meet Results

Webcast

On the 2nd day of the Iowa Sectional meet, Northwestern University star Calypso Sheridan, who currently swims for Nasa Wildcats, won the women’s 100 back, breaking the University of Iowa pool record. Sheridan posted a 1:02.00 to claim victory, shedding 1.71 seconds off her personal best time. She went out in 29.94, and came back in 32.06 to come in under the previous pool record of 1:02.26.

Cameron Tysoe (Wisconsin Aquatics) swam a speedy 1:50.64 to win the men’s 200 free. That time took half a second off his previous best time of 1:51.15. Tysoe took the first 100 out in 53.73 (25.80/27.93), and posted a 56.91 (28.36/28.55) coming home.

Daniel Orcutt (Kentucky Aquatics) swam to victory in the men’s 400 IM, touching in 4:25.43. Orcutt took the race out fast, splitting a 59.54 on the fly leg, and a 1:09.41 on backstroke. He then followed it up with a 1:14.29 breast split, and 1:02.19 free split. That marked a sizeable best time for Orcutt, coming in nearly 4 second off his previous best of 4:29.02, which he set earlier this year.

OTHER DAY 2 WINNERS: