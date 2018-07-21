13-Year-Old Oliver Pilkinton Swims 27.19 50 Fly At Southeastern Champs

2018 SE SOUTHEASTERN LC CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Thursday-Sunday, July 19th-22nd
- University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN
- Long Course Meters
- Live Results
On the 2nd day of the Southeastern LC Championships, Meredith Dipasquale took the girls 13-14 50 fly with a 28.93. That took .51 seconds off her previous best time of 29.44. 13-year-old Oliver Pilkinton won the boys 13-14 50 fly with a 27.19. That marked a whopping 4.71 seconds drop from his previous best time, which he swam last Summer. 15-year-old Ellie Waldrep posted a 27.99 to win the girls 50 fly, after posting a 27.90 in prelims. That marks a time drop of .32 seconds.
Andrew Jordan, 14, won the boys 13-14 200 free, posting a 1:58.82. His 100 splits were within 2 seconds of eachother, posting a 58.56 on the first 100, and 1:00.26 on the back 100. that time did come in a little off his best time of 1:58.12. Jakob Icimsoy, 18, took the boys senior 200 free, posting a 1:52.29. He posted 50 splits of 26.15, 28.20, 28.64, and 29.30 respectively. That marked a best time by 2 seconds for Icimsoy.
Thomas Brewer, 21, won the boys senior 100 breast with a 1:02.78. Brewer controlled the field from the beginning, posting a 29.28 on the 1st 50, and 33.50 on the 2nd 50. Brewer dropped a bst time by 1.1 seconds.
OTHER DAY 2 EVENT WINNERS
- Boys Senior 50 Fly: Christopher Salcido – 25.22
- Girls 11-12 200 Free: Megan Corcoran – 2:13.03
- Girls 13-14 200 Free: Zoe Summar – 2:07.25
- Girls Senior 200 Free: Addison Smith – 2:03.17
- Girls 11-12 50 Back: Levenia Sim – 32.15
- Boys 11-12 50 Back: Spencer Nicholas – 32.28
- Girls 13-14 100 Breast: Kelly Wetteland – 1:14.95
- Boys 13-14 100 Breast: Colin McEliece – 1:08.71
- Girls Senior 100 Breast: Cecilia Porter – 1:12.97
- Boys 11-12 100 Breast: Shane McEliece – 1:16.10
- Girls 11-12 100 Breast: Hope Waggoner – 1:19.91
- Boys 13-14 100 Back: Samuel Powe – 1:02.35
- Girls 13-14 100 Back: Julia Krichev – 1:04.95
- Boys Senior 100 Back: Nathan Murray – 56.61
- Girls Senior 100 Back: Ellie Waldrep – 1:03.94
- Boys 13-14 400 IM: Andrew Jordan – 4:55.47
- Girls 13-14 400 IM: Zoe Summar – 5:12.26
- Boys Senior 400 IM: Jakob Icimsoy – 4:30.39
- Girls Senior 400 IM: Addison Smith – 4:58.50
This meet has always been fast and super underrated