13-Year-Old Oliver Pilkinton Swims 27.19 50 Fly At Southeastern Champs

2018 SE SOUTHEASTERN LC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday-Sunday, July 19th-22nd

University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN

Long Course Meters

Live Results

On the 2nd day of the Southeastern LC Championships, Meredith Dipasquale took the girls 13-14 50 fly with a 28.93. That took .51 seconds off her previous best time of 29.44. 13-year-old Oliver Pilkinton won the boys 13-14 50 fly with a 27.19. That marked a whopping 4.71 seconds drop from his previous best time, which he swam last Summer. 15-year-old Ellie Waldrep posted a 27.99 to win the girls 50 fly, after posting a 27.90 in prelims. That marks a time drop of .32 seconds.

Andrew Jordan, 14, won the boys 13-14 200 free, posting a 1:58.82. His 100 splits were within 2 seconds of eachother, posting a 58.56 on the first 100, and 1:00.26 on the back 100. that time did come in a little off his best time of 1:58.12. Jakob Icimsoy, 18, took the boys senior 200 free, posting a 1:52.29. He posted 50 splits of 26.15, 28.20, 28.64, and 29.30 respectively. That marked a best time by 2 seconds for Icimsoy.

Thomas Brewer, 21, won the boys senior 100 breast with a 1:02.78. Brewer controlled the field from the beginning, posting a 29.28 on the 1st 50, and 33.50 on the 2nd 50. Brewer dropped a bst time by 1.1 seconds.

OTHER DAY 2 EVENT WINNERS