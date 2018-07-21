13-Year-Old Oliver Pilkinton Swims 27.19 50 Fly At Southeastern Champs

2018 SE SOUTHEASTERN LC CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Thursday-Sunday, July 19th-22nd
  • University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN
  • Long Course Meters
  • Live Results

On the 2nd day of the Southeastern LC Championships, Meredith Dipasquale took the girls 13-14 50 fly with a 28.93. That took .51 seconds off her previous best time of 29.44. 13-year-old Oliver Pilkinton won the boys 13-14 50 fly with a 27.19. That marked a whopping 4.71 seconds drop from his previous best time, which he swam last Summer. 15-year-old Ellie Waldrep posted a 27.99 to win the girls 50 fly, after posting a 27.90 in prelims.  That marks a time drop of .32 seconds.

Andrew Jordan, 14, won the boys 13-14 200 free, posting a 1:58.82. His 100 splits were within 2 seconds of eachother, posting a 58.56 on the first 100, and 1:00.26 on the back 100. that time did come in a little off his best time of 1:58.12. Jakob Icimsoy, 18, took the boys senior 200 free, posting a 1:52.29. He posted 50 splits of 26.15, 28.20, 28.64, and 29.30 respectively. That marked a best time by 2 seconds for Icimsoy.

Thomas Brewer, 21, won the boys senior 100 breast with a 1:02.78. Brewer controlled the field from the beginning, posting a 29.28 on the 1st 50, and 33.50 on the 2nd 50. Brewer dropped a bst time by 1.1 seconds.

OTHER DAY 2 EVENT WINNERS

  • Boys Senior 50 Fly: Christopher Salcido – 25.22
  • Girls 11-12 200 Free: Megan Corcoran – 2:13.03
  • Girls 13-14 200 Free: Zoe Summar – 2:07.25
  • Girls Senior 200 Free: Addison Smith – 2:03.17
  • Girls 11-12 50 Back: Levenia Sim – 32.15
  • Boys 11-12 50 Back: Spencer Nicholas – 32.28
  • Girls 13-14 100 Breast: Kelly Wetteland – 1:14.95
  • Boys 13-14 100 Breast: Colin McEliece – 1:08.71
  • Girls Senior 100 Breast: Cecilia Porter – 1:12.97
  • Boys 11-12 100 Breast: Shane McEliece – 1:16.10
  • Girls 11-12 100 Breast: Hope Waggoner – 1:19.91
  • Boys 13-14 100 Back: Samuel Powe – 1:02.35
  • Girls 13-14 100 Back: Julia Krichev – 1:04.95
  • Boys Senior 100 Back: Nathan Murray – 56.61
  • Girls Senior 100 Back: Ellie Waldrep – 1:03.94
  • Boys 13-14 400 IM: Andrew Jordan – 4:55.47
  • Girls 13-14 400 IM: Zoe Summar – 5:12.26
  • Boys Senior 400 IM: Jakob Icimsoy – 4:30.39
  • Girls Senior 400 IM: Addison Smith – 4:58.50

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Hswimmer

This meet has always been fast and super underrated

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
59 seconds ago

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!