Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

California Swim Instructor Arrested on Child Porn Charges

An 18-year-old swimming instructor in Dublin, California has been arrested and accused of possessing child pornography.

James Happ was a swimming instructor at The Wave Aquatic Center in Dublin. He was fired by the waterpark on the same day as his arrest, July 3, according to The Pleasanton Weekly. That report also says there’s no evidence yet that any of the alleged illegal behavior occurred at the waterpark.

KRON4 reports that police followed up on allegations against Happ by searching his homes in Danville and Dublin. Police found child pornography on several electronic devices, the report says. He was released on $100,000 bail.

2
Leave a Reply

2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Lpman

You done messed up James!

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
The michael phelps caterpillar

Send him to jail for life.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
3 minutes ago

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson swam for nearly twenty years. Then, Jared Anderson stopped swimming and started writing about swimming. He's not sick of swimming yet. Swimming might be sick of him, though. Jared was a YMCA and high school swimmer in northern Minnesota, and spent his college years swimming breaststroke and occasionally pretending …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!