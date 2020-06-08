California Counties Could Start Reopening Gyms, Pools By June 12

California has released guidelines for fitness facilities, including pools, to begin reopening by Friday on a county-by-county basis.

The LA Times reports that California officials announced last Friday that counties could begin reopening gyms, based on local conditions. Those reopenings could begin as early as this Friday, June 12. Other businesses that can reopen: day camps, bars, and some professional sports.

The state has released some industry-specific guidelines to help prepare for the reopening, though not all counties will be able to reopen immediately. You can see all the fitness facility guidelines here.

There’s very little in the way of specifics in this particular set of guidelines. Each fitness facility will have to establish its own COVID-19 prevention plan and rely on local health authorities for more specifics. Here are some of the points mentioned in the guidelines:

Employees must be screened for temperature and/or COVID-19 symptoms at the beginning of their shift.

Face coverings for all employees are strongly recommended.

So are reservation systems, to help limit how many people are in a facility at a time.

There’s no set maximum for occupancy. Many states have settled on 25% or 50% occupancy in the early stages of reopening, but California merely says that facilities should “evaluate maximum occupancy rules based on the size of the facility” to allow social distancing.

For pools specifically, California points to the CDC’s overall guidelines, while recommending social distancing and the circulating of outside air into the facility.

Of particular note to swim teams will be one bullet point near the end : “Aquatic venues should avoid activities that promote group gatherings and should be aware of local policies on gathering requirements to determine if aquatic fitness classes, swim lessons, swim team practices, swim meets, or pool parties can be held.”

You can see California’s county-by-county reopening map here, on the state COVID-19 website.

You can follow all 50 states and their reopening plans in our state-by-state coronavirus reopening index.