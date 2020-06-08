Fike Swim Celebrates 5th Birthiversary with Giving Campaign

June 5th marked the 5th birthiversary of Fike Swim and prior to June we were thinking “big sale to celebrate!” But in light of current events, namely George Floyd’s murder, the ensuing protests, and Pride Month, we would rather celebrate by raising money for organizations that are on the front lines of effecting positive change. So now through Friday, 100% of our profits will be donated in equal parts to two charities: Equal Justice Initiative and G.L.A.D. If you’re not familiar with them:

EQUAL JUSTICE INITIATIVE “is committed to ending mass incarceration and excessive punishment in the United States, to challenging racial and economic injustice, and to protecting basic human rights for the most vulnerable people in American society.”

GLBTQ LEGAL ADVOCATES AND DEFENDERS works “to create a just society free of discrimination based on gender identity and expression, HIV status, and sexual orientation.”

We’ve come a long way in just five years and we can’t think of a better way to celebrate. Check out FikeSwim.com to see all of our products, including our newest suit designs out just in time for pool re-openings and summer! Thank you to all those who have supported us, help us support others!

Coral Bloom

Graffiti

The Met

See full collection here.

Get the latest from Fike Swim:

FACEBOOK Fike Swim

YOUTUBE Fike Swim

INSTAGRAM @fikeswim

NEWSLETTER subscribe at www.FikeSwim.com for pro workouts, technique tips, promos, and more!

About Fike Swim

“We design products exclusively for the toughest sport in the world. We unapologetically place swimmers on a pedestal. The rigors they embrace on a daily basis can only be understood by another swimmer and they deserve a company focused 100% on helping them succeed. Whether you’re just starting out or training for Tokyo, we stand behind you.”

-James Fike, Founder

Fike Swim Products was born when founder James Fike put a brick on top of a kickboard and transformed just another legs-only kick set into a total body workout felt into the next day. Since then it’s been our mission to create unique swim equipment with the single-minded goal of making you faster. We don’t sell toys. We create tools to help you reach your potential.

Swimming news is courtesy of Fike Swim, a SwimSwam partner.