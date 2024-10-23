Caleb Aman Named Assistant Coach At William & Mary

Courtesy: Tribe Athletics

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – William & Mary head swimming coach Nate Kellogg announced the addition of Caleb Aman to the Tribe program as an assistant coach.

“We are thrilled to welcome Caleb to the Tribe,” Kellogg said of the Tribe’s newest addition. “As a Williamsburg native, he volunteered with us a few summers ago, and during that time, I saw firsthand how Caleb was able to connect with our athletes, communicate with them, and care for them. He brings considerable experience at the highest levels of our sport as an athlete and a coach that will help elevate our team.”

Aman, who returns to W&M where he served as a volunteer coach during the summer of 2022, spent last season as an assistant coach at his alma mater in the University of Wisconsin.

“First off, I want to thank Nate, Kelly, and Mike for welcoming me into the team,” Aman said. “It’s easy to see that there is something truly special about this program– special in the way everyone cares for each other, special in the commitment the coaches have for each athlete, and special in the support the alumni continue to provide. I am genuinely thrilled to be joining this family. In my brief time coaching here, I’m already impressed by how willing each athlete is to embrace the hard work necessary to get better and I look forward to being a part of this journey. Go Tribe!”

During his time with the Badgers, Aman helped UW swimmers to six Big Ten Individual Championships (four men and two women), 13 All-Americans, a Big Ten Swimmer of the Year and the 200 backstroke NCAA Champion (Phoebe Bacon). As a team, the Wisconsin men’s program scored its most points at the Big Ten Championships last season, while the women achieved their highest NCAA finish since 2015 at 15th (95 points).

At Wisconsin, he assisted with all groups, while primarily working with middle distance and distance. He also played a role in all on-campus recruiting activities such as campus tours, academic meetings, team activities, staff meetings and more, resulting in seven top-100 commitments.

Aman was a volunteer coach for the Tribe in the summer of 2022. During his time, he helped coach the summer group for the long course season, running multiple dryland and swim workouts.

Aman swam collegiately at Wisconsin, serving as a team captain during the 2021-22 season. He was both a Big Ten and NCAA finalist during his career. Aman was also a three-event Olympic Trial Wave II qualifier. He earned his undergraduate degree from Wisconsin in communication arts with a certificate in athletic healthcare in May of 2023.

The Tribe returns to action on Saturday, Oct. 26, when it welcomes Johns Hopkins to the Bee McLeod Recreation Center at noon.