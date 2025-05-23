Cal Reloads Its Butterfly Ranks With British Trials Sensation Jack Brown

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jack Brown, a 17-year-old from Plymouth, Great Britain, has committed to Cal beginning in the fall of 2025. He wrote on social media:

I am proud and excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of California, Berkeley.

I’d like to thank God, my mum and the rest of my family, my coaches @coachbigchris, Paris Payne and friends who helped me get here. I’d also like to thank coaches Dave Durden and @joshuahuger for this exciting opportunity.

Go Bears!🐻

Brown notably finished 2nd in the 100 fly at last month’s British Swimming Selection Trials (LCM) in 51.87. That was a huge drop for the teenager, who had not broken 54 before January and went into those trials with a best of 53.29.

He ranks as the eighth-fastest British man of all time in the event, and the fastest-ever junior in the nation. He made the all-time rankings as the joint-15th fastest in the 50 fly as well, and hit best times in the 50 free (22.71), 100 free (49.62) and 200 fly (2:00.83).

Best LCM Times

Event LCM Best Time SCY Conversion 50 free 22.71 19.73 100 free 49.62 43.26 50 fly 23.95 20.94 100 fly 51.87 45.46 200 fly 2:00.83 1:46.33

Brown could be a big pick-up for the Bears, who just graduated their top butterfly swimmer, Dare Rose. Sam Quarles is their fastest returning flyer with a best time of 45.85, but Rose swam a best time of 43.46 in the NCAA ‘A’ final. That could be a big loss for the medley relays, which also don’t have the same sprint backstroke presence they did this year.

Brown’s converted time would have scored in the ‘B’ final of the 100 fly, an event in which Cal has no returning scoring swimmers from ACCs. It took 42.78 in the 100 free and 1:44.27 in the 200 fly to make the ‘C’ finals at ACCs last year.

Considering how Nick Finch, a fellow GB junior standout, has performed in his freshman season at Yale, there should be cautious optimism that Brown can have an immediate effect at the Conference and National levels next year. Finch had a best time of 52.83, nearly a second slower than Brown, but made the NCAA ‘B’ final and set a Yale School Record of 44.57 in his first year in yards.

The Bears will begin a rebuild in 2025-26, graduating almost all their individual scorers from NCAAs. Brown will join #18 Caiden Bowers and Honorable Mentions Norvin Clontz and Ryan Erisman as another top-level recruit next year before their big recruiting class in 2026.

