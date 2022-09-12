Cal Poly Announces Monstrous 28-Member Recruiting Class For 2022-23

Courtesy: Cal Poly Athletics

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Cal Poly swimming and diving will soon welcome 28 new student-athletes to campus as part of its incoming recruiting class, the program announced Wednesday.

“I’m so excited for the 2022-23 season and this outstanding incoming class joining the Mustang swimming and diving family,” Third-year head coach Phil Yoshida said. “These 28 swimmers and divers will bring personality, excitement and a commitment level that will enhance our daily environment and propel us to new heights in the classroom, in practice and in competition. Our first day of practice can’t come soon enough.”

The class includes 14 signees from California and five from Washington. The full 2022-23 signing class, made up of 26 freshmen and two transfers spanning 18 different majors, is detailed below, along with some of their top times and achievements.

WOMEN

Melia Costa

Melia Costa • Breaststroke/Freestyle

Bend, OR

Bend HS

Costa, ranked as the 16th-best prospect in Oregon by SwimCloud.com, placed third in the 100 breast and 11th in the 100 fly at the 2022 OSAA 6A state championships. The district champion in the 100 fly also finished third in the 100 breast and seventh in the 200 breast at the 2021 Speedo Sectionals in St. George, Utah.

Costa, an honors student at Bend High, enters Cal Poly with top marks in the 50 free (24.37), 100 breast (1:03.78) and 200 breast (2:23.35). Costa was also a member of the Bend Swim Club, where she received the Most Improved Award in 2019.

Thoughts from coach Yoshida: “Melia is our No. 1 breaststroke recruit and will be counted on to lead our breaststrokers on relays and individual events.”

Courtney Cross

Courtney Cross • Freestyle/Individual Medley

Kirkland, WA

Lake Washington HS

Cross secured a pair of third-place finishes at the 2019 WIAA 3A state championships in the 200 and 500 free, a year after grabbing fourth in both events at the state finals. She placed fifth in the 100 free and eighth in the 200 IM at the 2022 Pacific Northwest Senior Long Course Championships.

Cross, ranked the 12th-best prospect in Washington by SwimCloud.com, owns top marks in the 200 free (1:51.82), 200 IM (2:06.74) and 500 free (5:00.50). She swam alongside fellow 2022-23 signee Jonathan Butler during her time with the Bellevue Club Swim Team and her older sister, Katie, is entering her junior year on the Cal Poly swimming and diving team.

Thoughts from coach Yoshida: “Courtney will be a big addition to our middle distance and individual medley groups.”

Brooke Dunphy

Brooke Dunphy • Freestyle

Carlsbad, CA

La Costa Canyon HS

A 2022 CIF state qualifier in the 200 free and team captain, Dunphy finished third in the 200 free and fifth in the 500 free at the 2022 CIF San Diego Section Division II championships. She earned a pair of third-place results in the 500 and 1,000 free and a fourth-place finish in the 200 free at the 2021 SI Winter Age Group Championships while swimming for her club North Coast Aquatics.

Dunphy, a member of the National Honor Society in high school, enters Cal Poly with personal bests in the 100 free (53.85), 200 free (1:54.51), 500 free (5:04.18) and 1,000 free (10:29.24).

Thoughts from coach Yoshida: “Brooke has made some good improvements over the past year, and I expect her to continue that and put herself in a position to challenge for a spot on our 800 free relay.”

Mikaela Gomez

Mikaela Gomez • Butterfly/Individual Medley

Benicia, CA

Benicia HS

Gomez notched personal bests of 56.97 in the 100 fly and 2:08.24 in the 200 IM during her time competing with the Terrapins Swim Team. Gomez, a Futures qualifier, placed 15th in the 200 IM at the 2022 CIF North Coast Section Championships.

Thoughts from coach Yoshida: “Mikaela will bolster our butterfly and individual medley groups and I fully expect her to make significant improvements to excel in her top events.”

Abby Isaly • Backstroke/Freestyle

Laguna Niguel, CA

Santa Margarita Catholic High School

Abby Isaly

A three-time CIF Southern Section Division I Championship qualifier and four-year varsity letterwinner, Isaly helped powerhouse Santa Margarita Catholic sweep the team titles at the 2021 CIFSS Division I meet with a seventh-place finish (4:59.18) in the 500 free. Isaly, captain of the speech and debate team in high school, earned the Eagles’ Most Improved Award in 2019.

A Santa Margarita Goodness Award recipient, Isaly claimed second in the 100 back and fifth in the 200 back at the 2019 California Summer Junior Olympics. She was also a Futures qualifier and key member of the Evolution Racing Club.

Thoughts from coach Yoshida: “Abby will be counted on to get back to her sub five-minute 500 free and the rest should take care of itself. She will help in the backstrokes as well, but her focus will be strengthening our middle-distance freestyle group.”

Myl Lauc

Myl Lauc • Diving

Fresno, CA

Clovis North HS

Lauc, a member of the Clovis Dive Club, placed first in the girls springboard at the 2022 TRAC Diving Championships with a school-record score of 417.00. She secured third at the CIF Central Section Division I & II Diving Championships and 21st at the 2022 state dive meet.

Lauc, who also did gymnastics at Clovis North, took home MVP honors in both sports and broke the school’s record in diving four times.

Thoughts from coach Yoshida: “Myl will be a great addition to our dive team. She continues to make improvements and her talent is starting to really come through.”

Briana Medvecki • Diving

Roseville, CA

Granite Bay HS/Azusa Pacific University

Briana Medvecki

Medvecki comes to Cal Poly as a junior transfer where she plans to earn her MBA while also competing as diver. She previously competed at Azusa Pacific University where as a freshman in 2019-20, she placed fifth in the 1-meter and 3-meter dives at the Pacific Collegiate Swim Conference Championships.

The Roseville, Calif. native also graduated Cum Laude from Hartnell College and spent time with the Dos Rios Divers.

Thoughts from coach Yoshida: “Briana will be a good addition to the team. I expect her ‘never give up’ attitude to continue to motivate her and her teammates.”

Jen Reiter • Backstroke/Butterfly/Freestyle

Kailua, HI

‘Iolani HS

Jen Reiter

Reiter was an ILH League champion in the 100-yard free while at ‘Iolani High School and finished fourth in the event at the 2022 Hawaii State Championship in Hilo with a personal best 53.59. Reiter swam year-round for Aulea Swim Club, recording a personal best of 59.0 in the 100 back at the 2019 Hawaiian Senior Championship.

She was also awarded the Duke Kahanamoku Ambassador of Aloha Scholarship recipient and was an AP Scholar.

Thoughts from coach Yoshida: “Jen is motivated to take her swimming to a new level, and I fully expect her to live up to that. Her positive, ‘go get it’ attitude will be a great addition to the team.”

Katie Treacy • Breaststroke/Butterfly/Freestyle/Individual Medley

Woodinville, WA

Eastside Catholic HS

Katie Treacy

Treacy was a three-year varsity swimmer at Eastside Catholic High, competing in the 100 fly (57.10), 200 breast (2:24.62), 200 IM (2:07.39), 100 breast (1:06.40), 400 IM (4:39.88) and 50 free (24.44). She placed eighth in the 200 IM and 11th in the 100 fly at the 2021 WIAA 3A state meet.

Treacy, ranked as the 17th-best prospect in Washington on the women’s side by SwimCloud.com, has also completed two Half Ironman’s, competed in multiple triathlons and swam for PRO Swimming Club. Academically, she was named a Scholar-Athlete and was a member of the National Honors Society.

Thoughts from coach Yoshida: “As an IM’er, Katie has some good versatility and a willingness to put in the training to improve. She also excels in triathlons, which our program has a strong history with several top ranked triathletes, including Olympians Victor Plata, Mark Barr and Taylor Spivey.”

Kiersten Weiler • Backstroke/Butterfly/Freestyle

Burien, WA

Kennedy Catholic HS

Kiersten Weiler

As a swimmer at Kennedy Catholic, Weiler was a first team All-League honoree all four years. She finished third in the 100 back and seventh in the 100 fly at the 2021 WIAA 4A State Championships. She also played water polo, helping her team earn third at state and earning a first team All-State selection. Weiler swam for Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club as well, and the 50 free (24.57), 100 back (56.35) and 100 fly (57.30) are her best events.

Academically, she earned the school’s Val Kirk award which is given to one graduating female student for high GPA and high athletic achievements. She was also an Academic All-American. At Cal Poly, she plans to major in Kinesiology.

Thoughts from coach Yoshida: “Kiersten is energetic and fun, and I look forward to helping her bottle all that up into being the best she can be. In getting to know her, I believe I have found a swimmer that rises to the occasion and races fast. Tapping into that potential will be fun and I look forward to working with her.”

MEN

Jonathan Butler

Jonathan Butler • Backstroke/Freestyle

Bellevue, WA

Eastside Catholic HS

Butler finished third in the 100 free and eighth in the 200 free at the 2022 WIAA 3A state championships, recording personal bests in the 50 free (21.50), 100 free (46.58), 200 free (1:42.37) and 100 back (52.28) during his career at Eastside Catholic. He is the second Cal Poly signee in the 2022-23 class from Eastside Catholic, joining Katie Treacy.

Butler, a scholar-athlete, competed for the Bellevue Club Swim Team and is ranked as the 17th-best prospect in Washington on the men’s side, according to SwimCloud.com. His older brother, Jimmy Butler , is a junior on the Cal Poly swimming and diving team.

Thoughts from coach Yoshida: “I’m excited to have Jonathan joining his older brother on the team and I look forward to him making some big improvements in the middle distance events.”

Nick Elliott

Nick Elliott • Freestyle/Individual Medley

San Jose, CA

Bellarmine College Prep

Elliott, an Academic All-American and Billy Schmidt Award winner at Bellarmine Prep, placed second in the 200 free and third in the 500 free at the 2022 CIF Central Coast Section Championship. During his senior season, Elliott scored the fourth-most team points among all male swimmers in the CIF Central Coast Section.

Elliott was a team captain for Bellarmine and his club team Quicksilver. He enters Cal Poly with top times in the 200 free (1:40.21), 200 IM (1:53.22), 400 IM (4:03.26) and 500 free (4:33.39). Elliott’s aunt, Wendy Elliott, is a Cal Poly women’s tennis legend who earned Division II All-American honors in singles and doubles in 1988.

Thoughts from coach Yoshida: “He has some great versatility in the middle distance, freestyle and individual medley events, and I expect that he will be a conference scorer in all of his events.”

Mac Follmer

Mac Follmer • Butterfly/Freestyle/Individual Medley

Lafayette, CA

Campolindo HS

Follmer, a Scholastic All-American, was a three-time varsity letterwinner and team captain at Campolindo High. He earned the team’s Most Improved Award twice and swam for Orinda Aquatics in Moraga.

Follmer begins his collegiate career with personal bests of 50.27 in the 100 fly, 1:42.29 in the 200 free, 1:51.35 in the 200 fly and 1:55.19 in the 200 IM.

Thoughts from coach Yoshida: “Mac has some raw talent that when mixed with weight training and a few technique tweaks will make him outstanding. He has got some work to do, but I fully expect him to get it done and make some big drops.”

Nicky Glenn • Freestyle

Nicky Glenn

Mill Valley, CA

Tamalpais HS

Glenn earned 2021-22 National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association All-American honors by clocking a 20:47 in the 50 free to place eighth at the 2022 CIF State Championships. Glenn, who received a CIF North Coast Section Scholar-Athlete Award, qualified for the summer and winter Junior Nationals while competing for club team Orinda Aquatics.

Glenn placed fourth in the 50 free at the 2022 Speedo Sectionals in Carlsbad with a personal best of 20.43. He also earned fourth in the 100 free and sixth in the 50 free at the 2022 CIF North Coast Section Championships.

Thoughts from coach Yoshida: “Nicky’s rocket-like progression over the last 18 months has been nothing short of amazing. His work-ethic, personality and commitment to be the best has driven him to new heights. He will be the fastest sprinter we’ve had coming into the sprint crew in many years.”

Cole Groom • Breaststroke/Freestyle/Individual Medley

Cole Groom

Bentonville, AR

Bentonville West HS

Groom, an AP Scholar who graduated from Bentonville West with high honors, qualified for the finals in two events at the Arkansas 6A State Championships three straight years, placing second in the 200 IM in 2022 and third in the 500 free as a senior and junior. The All-State swimmer in the 200 IM swam personal bests in the 200 breast (2:04.79), 400 IM (3:59.97) and 1,650 free (16:13.83) while competing for his club team Northwest Arkansas Aquatics.

Groom, who received Heart of the Shark and Pure Grit awards from his club team, is ranked as the fourth-best prospect in Arkansas, according to SwimCloud.com.

Thoughts from coach Yoshida: “Cole is coming in with some solid times in events where we need to build some depth. He will be counted on to step up right away and be a difference maker both in training and in meets.”

Drew Huston • Butterfly/Freestyle/Individual Medley

Fox Island, WA

Gig Harbor HS

This past year, Huston swam a personal best (1:50.65) to capture the WIAA 3A state title in the 200 IM. At the state meet, he also placed third in the 100 fly and broke five Gig Harbor school records.

Huston, who also played water polo in high school, earned All-American consideration for his times in the 100 fly (49.62) and 200 IM as a senior. Huston was named to Gig Harbor’s Dean List four times, earned the Coaches Award four times and crowned team MVP twice. In the 2021-22 season, Huston scored the most team points among all male WIAA 3A swimmers, and the third-most in the state.

Thoughts from coach Yoshida: “Drew has an amazing upside provided he makes the transition from part-time water polo player and part-time swimmer to full-time swimmer. His big-time improvements over the past 18 months tell me that he is just scratching the surface and has the potential for even more.”

Lyndon Kov • Diving

Lyndon Kov

Goodyear, AZ

BASIS Goodyear

A two-time AAU Diving All-American and AP Scholar with Distinction Award recipient, Kov earned BASIS Goodyear’s Excellence in Athletics Award. At YMCA & AAU Nationals, Kov recorded personal bests scores in the 1-meter dive (383.60), 3-meter dive (382.30) and platform dive (294.55).

Kov, a member of the YMCA Westside Silver Fins, graduated with high honors from his charter school and received the Commended Scholar Award.

Thoughts from coach Yoshida: “Lyndon will help us on all three boards. He has continued to up his degree of difficulty and working with our diving coaches, he will continue to improve. His personality, work ethic and team-first attitude will have a positive impact on the team.”

Srish Maulik • Breaststroke/Freestyle/Individual Medley

Mumbai, India

Srish Maulik

Jamnabai Narsee School

Maulik, who swam for Otters Club Dolphins, is one of the best breaststrokers in the country of India and the fastest U17 swimmer in the state of Maharashtra. The international talent has represented Maharashtra on the national stage since 2015, medaling in all national level swim meets.

Maulik, who received the Mahindra Search for Talent Scholarship for his dedication in and out of the pool, currently holds all the breaststroke records in the Maharashtra State Level meets across all age groups.

Thoughts from coach Yoshida: “I’m excited to get to work with one of India’s top young talents. With a much different COVID-19 situation in India compared to the U.S., he has continued to improve and swim fast at every opportunity.”

Anthony Moskalenko • Breaststroke/Butterfly/Freestyle

Los Angeles, CA

Anthony Moskalenko

Taft Charter HS

Moskalenko arrives in San Luis Obispo after setting the CIF-Los Angeles Section record this past year in the 100 breast. He was also a qualifier for the 2021 Futures Championships where he posted times of 21.20 in the 50 free, 57.27 in the 100 breast, and 50.35 in the 100 fly.

He also swam club for CCAT Swimming. Academically, Moskalenko graduated with high honors, earned an aerospace engineering scholarship and plans to major in civil engineering.

Thoughts from coach Yoshida: “Anthony recently set the CIF-LA Section record in the 100 breast and is really motivated to swim fast. I love his attitude and desire. As good as his breaststroke is, his free and fly is probably where he will make his biggest impact.”

Will Newlands • Breaststroke/Butterfly/Individual Medley

Winnetka, IL

New Trier HS

Will Newlands

While swimming at New Trier High School, Newlands was a three-time All-Conference and All-Sectional honoree, recording a personal best of 56.72 in the 100 breast. He helped New Trier win two Sectional Championships during his time and was given the Ted Mullin Leadership Award that is given to the athlete that displays leadership, sportsmanship, kindness, positivity, hard work and determination.

Out of the pool, Newlands was an Academic All-American and an eight-time member of his high school’s honor roll.

Thoughts from coach Yoshida: “Will is another cog in the wheel of our revamped breaststroke group. He has some versatility in the IM and butterfly, but I expect him to be right in there competing with the other breaststrokers to elevate that group to their best.”

Connor Ormsby • Breaststroke/Individual Medley

Danville, CA

Connor Ormsby

De La Salle HS

Ormsby was a Junior Nationals qualifier while swimming at De La Salle High in Concord. He has personal bests of 57.03 in the 100 breast, 2:03.93 in the 200 breast and 1:55.22 in the 200 IM, and also swam for Orinda Aquatics club.

Ormsby, who will be majoring in agricultural business, said he chose Cal Poly because of its combination of being a great academic school with a high caliber swim program in an amazing location.

Thoughts from coach Yoshida: “I’m really looking for Connor to be a leader and set himself apart with his work ethic. Coming off a gap year, he has that extra year of maturity and I expect him to set the example for the rest of the first-year Mustangs. I expect him to be another strong addition to the breaststroke group.”

Alex Power • Breaststroke/Individual Medley

Reno, NV

Sage Ridge School

Alex Power

Power, ranked as the 15th-best prospect in Nevada by SwimCloud.com, was a NIAA 3A state champion in the 100 breast and runner-up in the 200 this past season while swimming at Sage Ridge School in Reno. While competing at Junior Nationals for club Lakeridge Swim Team, he swam personal bests of 57.90 in the 100 breast and 2:04.54 in the 200 breast.

Academically, Power, who plans to major in mechanical engineering at Cal Poly, was a Scholastic All-American, the school’s salutatorian, a National Merit Commended Scholar and selected to the Nevada All-State Academic Team.

Thoughts from coach Yoshida: “Alex will be a strong addition to the breaststroke/IM group, and I fully expect him to make a strong transition to college life and collegiate athletics.”

Alex Seybold • Backstroke/Breaststroke/Individual Medley

Danville, CA

San Ramon Valley HS

Alex Seybold

While swimming for San Ramon Valley High, Seybold placed third in the 100 breast and fourth in the 200 IM at the 2022 CIF North Coast Section Championships. He also qualified and competed at the California State Championships and Junior Nationals for the Crow Canyon Sharks. Seybold owns personal bests of 51.96 in the 100 back, 2:02.43 in the 200 breast and 4:00.67 in the 400 IM.

Academically, Seybold finished with a 4.5 weighted GPA in high school and was a National Merit Scholar. At Cal Poly, he plans to major in mechanical engineering and minor in computer science.

Thoughts from coach Yoshida: “Alex is solid in many events. His versatility is invaluable, and I fully expect him to adapt to the training, make some huge jumps and score some big points all season long.”

Andrew Sullivan • Freestyle

Gilroy, CA

Monte Vista Christian School

Andrew Sullivan

At Monte Vista Christian School, Sullivan was a three-time team MVP, two-time CIF Central Coast Section medalist and all-league in the 50 and 100 free. He also swam for the South Valley Makos in 2021-22 and has personal-best times of 21.55 in the 50 free, 47.26 in the 100 free, and 1:47.13 in the 200 free.

Outside the pool, Sullivan, who plans to major in mechanical engineering at Cal Poly, was a member of the National Honors Society.

Thoughts from coach Yoshida: “A year’s worth of weight training and developing his stroke with a lot more power will pay big dividends. If he puts in the work that I know he can do, he is going to be awesome.”

Ryan Trichler • Butterfly/Individual Medley

Scottsdale, AZ

Desert Mountain HS/Ohio State

Ryan Trichler

Trichler comes to Cal Poly after having spent the previous two years competing at Ohio State. At Desert Mountain High School in Arizona, he was the state champion and team record holder in the 200-yard IM. He was named team MVP all four years and is also part of the school’s record-holding 200 medley relay team.

He was an USA Swimming Scholastic All-American in 2019-20 and swam for the Scottsdale Aquatic Club, where he is the 18 and under 400 IM record holder. Earlier this year, he was the champion of the 2022 Speedo Sectionals in the 200 fly and claimed first in the event at the Ohio State Winter Invite with a personal best of 1:47.22.

Thoughts from coach Yoshida: “Ryan has top-five potential in all his conference events and has the versatility to challenge for a spot on our 800 free relay as well. I am excited to have him join our program and be a leader in and out of the pool.”

Cole Underwood • Diving

Cole Underwood

San Clemente, CA

San Clemente HS

Underwood was a 2021 High School Diving All-American while at San Clemente High. At the CIF Southern Section Championships, he placed third in the 1-meter dive in 2021 with a personal-best score of 437.00 and fourth in 2022. In addition, he came in first place at the AAU West Coast Nationals in 2021 and was a member of the Crown Valley Divers.

Academically, he was a Scholar-Athlete and made both the Superintendent and Principal Honor Rolls. Underwood plans to major in forestry and fire services with the hopes of one day becoming a firefighter.

Thoughts from coach Yoshida: “I am so excited to have Cole on our diving squad. The first time we met, he drove out to a swim meet to meet with me. His excitement about being a Mustang is infectious.”

Camilo Vargas • Breaststroke/Individual Medley

Austin, TX

iUniversity Prep

Camilo Vargas

At iUniversity Prep in Grapevine, Texas, Vargas was an All-State qualifier in the 100 breast and was selected to participate in several high-level camps while competing with Nitro Swimming. At the 2020 Texas UIL 6A Region 3 Championships, he took second in the 200 IM and fifth in the 100 breast. His personal-best times came in the 400 IM (4:03.48), 200 IM (1:53.55), 200 breast (2:04.35) and 100 breast (57.44).

Academically, Vargas made the school’s Dean’s List and Honor Roll the last two years and was a College Board National Hispanic Merit Scholar.

Thoughts from coach Yoshida: “Camilo is a workhorse and will fit in great within our program. He is ultra-committed to his academics and athletics. His desire to be great will set the tone for our entire team.”

Trevor Yargeau • Breaststroke/Individual Medley

Encinitas, CA

Torrey Pines HS

While at Torrey Pines High, Yargeau placed fourth this past year in both the 100 breast (58.68) and 200 IM (1:56.09) at the 2022 CIF San Diego Section Division I Championships. He also helped the Falcons capture 34th in the 200-yard medley relay at the 2022 CIF State Championships. In 2021, he was named Torrey Pines’ ‘Most Improved Swimmer’ and was named ‘Clutch Swimmer of the Year’ in 2022.

Trevor Yargeau

He also swam for the Rancho San Dieguito Swim Club where he was the co-captain in 2021-22. Yargeau, who was also a Scholar-Athlete at Torrey Pines, owns a personal best of 2:06.88 in the 200 breast.

Thoughts from coach Yoshida: “Trevor seems to swim fast most of the time regardless of the phase of training he is in at the time. Whether it is working on technique or race strategy, he can make improvements and find ways to swim fast. I look forward to working with him to take his swimming to the next level.”