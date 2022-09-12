Rick Boucher Named Interim Head Coach of FLEET

The Cypress Fairbanks Swim Club (FLEET) Board of Directors have announced Rick Boucher as the club’s interim head coach, per an email sent to the team on Friday.

Boucher is succeeding former head coach Jamie Lewis, who joined the team in September of 2021.

Boucher was named an ASCA/Fitter and Fast Top 50 Age Group Coach of the Year in 2021. He began his coaching career in his home state of Maine, and since moved on to be the head coach of Buffalo Area Aquatic Club, Shelbyville Sharks, Paducah Swim Team, and the Northern York County YMCA Team.

Boucher joined FLEET in 2015 as an age group level coach. In 2018, he became the coach of the Masters program, and in 2019, he became the coach of the Senior Red and Senior White teams. Throughout his coaching tenure, Boucher has mentored a number of successful swimmers, with his athletes achieving YMCA National, US Open, and Grand Prix qualifying standards, as well as top 10 and top 16 nationally-ranking swims.

He has served as a coach for the GULF Swimming Select Camp and USA Swimming’s Blue Ribbon Camps, as well as a seven-time member of the Zone Team coaching staff, serving four times as head coach. On the administrative side, he served one term as the technical planning vice chair for Niagara Swimming and two terms as the Program Development Vice Chair for Kentucky Swimming.

FLEET is a part of the GULF Swimming LSC, located in Cypress, Texas. It is currently recognized as a Silver Medal Club in USA Swimming’s Club Excellence Program.