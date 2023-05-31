Numerous World Records Fall At Para Swimming World Series In Berlin

2023 Para Swimming World Series Berlin
- May 11-14, 2023
- Berlin, Germany
- LCM (50 meters)
- Results
The sixth leg of the 2023 Para Swimming World Series took place from May 11-14 at Schwimm- und Sprunghalle, Europasportpark (SSE) in Berlin, with a number of world records going down.
A total of 19 athletes posted new Para world records at the competition, setting them up for the last stop on the tour happening May 26-28 in Limoges, France.
The multi-class meet featured 420 athletes representing 51 nations.
The 2023 World Championships will take place later this summer in Manchester from July 31st to August 6th.
A small cohort of athletes managed to knock down records in the heats and then came back to best them in the finals session: Simone Barlaam (200 free), Angela Procida (150 IM), Nelson Crispin Corzo (50 breaststroke), and Gina Bottcher (200 IM).
Seven of the world record-breakers are reigning Paralympic champions from the Tokyo 2020 Games: Barlaam, Raman Salei, Carlos Zarate, Ami Omer Dadaon, Zsofia Konkoly, Chantalle Zijderveld and Marta Fernandez.
All 19 Records Broken:
- Simone Barlaam (ITA, S9) – 200 Free Men heats, 1:58.21 – broken in final, 1:56.87
- Raman Salei (AZE, S12) – 200 Free Men heats, 1:58.36
- Federico Bicelli (ITA, S7) – 200 Free Men, 2:12.36
- Liesette Bruinsma (NED, S11) – 200 Free Women, 2:22.04
- Carlos D. S. Zarate (COL, S7) – 100 Fly Men, 1:05.48
- Roisin Ni Riain (IRL, S13) – 200 Backstroke Women, 2:25.23
- Ami Omer Dadaon (ISR, S4) – 100 Free Men, heats 1:19.26
- Angela Procida (ITA, SM2) – 150m IM Women, heats 4:47.65 – broken in finals, 4:45.46
- Stephen Clegg (GBR, S12) – 50 Back Men, 27.79
- Nelson Crispin Corzo (COL, SB6) – 50 Breaststroke Men, heats 36.04 – broken in finals, 35.43
- Zsofia Konkoly (HUN, S9) – 200 Fly Women, 2:26.17
- Carlos D. S. Zarate (COL, SB7) – 50 Breast Men, 32.02
- Moises Fuentes Garcia (COL, SB4) – 50 Breast Men, 41.83
- Gina Bӧttcher (GER, SM4) 200 IM Women, heats 4:04.96 – broken in finals, 4:04.24
- Josia Topf (GER, S3) – 50 fly Women heats, 46.99
- Cheuk Yan Ng (HKG, SB6) – 200 Breast Women, 3:20.58
- Chantalle Zijderveld (NED, SB9) – 200 Breast Women ,2:42.65
- Antoni Ponce Bertan (ESP, SB5) – 200 Breast Men, 3:08.48
- Marta Fernandez (ESP, S3) – 50 Fly Women finals, 46.07
Check out a brief breakdown of the Para classification system below:
Paralympic Classification System
There are three eligible impairment groups for Para Swimming: physical, intellectual, and visual. Each of the classifications has a prefix (S, SB, SM) followed by a number.
- S: freestyle, butterfly, backstroke
- SB: breaststroke
- SM: individual medley
- Physical Impairment: S1-S10 / SB1 – SB9 / SM1- SM10
- Visual Impairment: S/SB11-13
- Intellectual Impairment: S/SB14
For further explanation of each classification, please visit https://www.paralympic.org/swimming/classification