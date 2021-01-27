Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Cal Men To Host USC Twice This Weekend

January 27th, 2021 College, Pac-12

Courtesy: Cal Athletics

BERKELEY – The California men’s swimming & diving team will host USC on back-to-back days this weekend at Spieker Aquatics Complex.

Cal and USC will first clash at 2 p.m. PT on Friday, Jan. 29, followed by a second meet at noon PT on Saturday, Jan. 30.

The remainder of the Golden Bears’ confirmed 2021 schedule includes the Pac-12 Swimming Championships and the NCAA Championships. Additional meets may be added at a later date.

Under Pac-12 Conference and local public health protocols, no fans are permitted to attend the meets in Berkeley. Fans are encouraged to follow the action via the Cal men’s swimming & diving social media accounts.

