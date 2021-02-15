Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Cal Men Add Home Dual Against Stanford On Friday

by SwimSwam 0

February 15th, 2021 College, Pac-12

Courtesy: Cal Athletics

BERKELEY – The California men’s swimming & diving team has added a dual meet against Stanford to its 2020-21 schedule. The Golden Bears will host the Cardinal at 1 p.m. PT Friday, Feb. 19. Competition will take place at Spieker Aquatics Complex and Legends Aquatic Center.

Cal and Stanford previously competed in a pair of non-scoring meets in Berkeley on Nov. 14 and in Stanford on Nov. 21. The rest of Cal’s upcoming schedule includes the Pac-12 Diving Championships in Tucson, Ariz. on Feb. 24-27, the Pac-12 Swimming Championships in Houston on Feb. 28-March 3 and the NCAA Championships in Greensboro, N.C. on March 24-27.

Under Pac-12 Conference and local public health protocols, no fans are permitted to attend Friday’s meet in Berkeley. Fans are encouraged to follow the action via the Cal men’s swimming & diving social media accounts.

