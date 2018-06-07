Bulgarian Record Holder Dobromira Ivanova Receives 4-Year Doping Ban

Bulgarian national record holder Dobromira Ivanova has been handed a four-year doping suspension retroactive to February 15th, 2018 after testing positive for the prohibited substance D-Methamphetamine, amphetamine and a metabolite of D-Methamphetamine (Class S6.a). The news was released by the FINA Communication Department on June 4th.

Ivanova tested positive on December 20th, 2017, and was handed the four-year suspension from the Disciplinary Committee of the Bulgarian Olympic Committee. Her first anti-doping offence, the butterfly specialist will have her suspension end on February 14th, 2022.

The national record holder in both the 50 and 100 fly in LC and SC, Ivanova has represented Bulgaria internationally at the 2016 European Championships in London and the 2011 Championships in Szczecin, Poland.

Her long course 100 fly mark was done at those 2016 Euros in a time of 1:00.96, placing 29th, while her 50 fly record (27.59) was done at Bulgaria’s 2017 National Championships last June/July in Sofia. At that competition, the 24-year-old became the national champ in both fly events along with the 50 breast (33.77), and was also the runner-up in the 50 free (27.22).