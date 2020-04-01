BSN Sports Swim Team of the Week: Bluefish Swim Club

While swim meets and practices are largely on hold worldwide right now due to the effects of COVID-19, BSN Sports still wants to highlight and celebrate swim teams from around the country. This week’s BSN Sports Swim Team of the Week is the Bluefish Swim Club. Bluefish has been recognized as a USA Swimming Gold Medal Club and has achieved Level 4 in the Club Excellence program. According to its mission statement, Bluefish

is a developmental program that strives to build the fastest swimmer while developing the whole person. Our goal is to provide a program that is a support system that will meet the needs of our swimmers from entry level through college. We stress hard work and dedication not only in the pool but within all other aspects of their lives. Successful swimmers need to master essential life skills; skills like time management, dedication, commitment, goal setting and especially, goal completion. The Bluefish have the expertise to develop swimmers from the entry level into senior elite athletes. We have worked to create an environment that is conducive to producing dedicated and passionate student athletes.

Bluefish Swim Club is led by head coach Chuck Batchelor, one of the most recognizable names in USA club coaching circles. Soon after arriving at Bluefish, Batchelor began coaching Elizabeth Beisel, who made the 2007 World Championships at the age of 14, then the next year, was the youngest member of the 2008 USA Olympic Swimming team. In Beijing, she made finals in both the 400 IM and the 200 back. She’d eventually win gold in the 400 IM at the 2011 World Championships in Shanghai, then go on to earn two medals at the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

But Beisel is far from the only top-notch athlete to come out of Bluefish’s program, as the club has continued to produce elite talent, ranging from USA National Team member Laura Sogar to the four Bluefish relays that broke National Age Group records last summer.

Due to Bluefish’s success, USA Swimming has selected Batchelor to help lead a number of international teams, including the teams for the 2012 FINA Short Course World Championships, the 2015 FINA Junior World Championships, and this summer’s Junior Pan Pacific Championships. With an experienced coaching staff and a long history of developing swimmers at all levels, Bluefish is poised to continue to be one of the most recognized club teams in the country for years to come.

ABOUT BSN SPORTS

Founded in 1972 as a factory-direct equipment company, today BSN SPORTS is the largest distributor of team sports apparel and equipment in the United States, with over 3,000 employees across 80 regional offices. At BSN SPORTS we believe that sports have the power to change lives. At the heart of what makes sports happen are the coaches, teachers and mentors who work with young and old alike to build meaningful lifelong experiences. That’s why our mission is simple. The more time we save coaches with everything they do off the deck, the more time they can spend changing lives. And that’s the real final score.

Get your swimmers in custom team gear with your team’s logo. My Team shop provides a one-stop-shop solution to custom apparel, suits, footwear, equipment and accessories. It’s simple to setup and the My Team Shop platform can even serve as a fundraising solution to earn dollars for your program. To set one up today email us at [email protected] or call 1-877-217-9027.

To learn more about BSN sports visit us at www.bsnsports.com/ib/swimming.

BSN SPORTS SWIMMING ON Instagram – @bsn_swimming