BSN SPORTS Offers the Easiest, Fastest Online Team Shop for Swimmers

Courtesy: BSN SPORTS, a SwimSwam sponsor.

BSN SPORTS, the country’s largest supplier of team sports equipment and apparel, continues to make strides in the swimming community.

In addition to the recently established Swimming Rewards Program – which includes discounts, free gear or other incentives – BSN SPORTS has also made improvements to their online team shops. Their efforts are aimed at simplifying the lives of coaches across the country, as they can be a one-stop shop for team apparel and gear, both in and out of the water.

BSN SPORTS My Team Shop

Unfamiliar with the BSN SPORTS My Team Shop program?

Whether it’s suits, goggles, parkas, or any other apparel or equipment needs, BSN SPORTS My Team Shop can be a huge benefit for your players, family, fans and teams as a whole. These online stores can save you time and money, and provide benefits such as:

Easy and quick user-friendly setup with a dedicated service team; mobile- and tablet-friendly

Wide range of items from top brands: Speedo, Nike, Under Armour and much more

100% online transactions made by parents/players; no more collecting money or order forms

Ability to ship to players’ homes within 2 weeks of shop closing date

Free Coaches Gift

In addition to the many benefits of the online stores, BSN SPORTS is currently running a promotion to sweeten the deal even more.

When you launch a My Team Shop for your swim program, you will receive a FREE Coaches Gift!

If you’re interested in learning more, visit the BSN SPORTS Swimming My Team Shop page. Additionally, feel free to contact BSN SPORTS Swim Category Manager Joel Morace at 469-729-5745 or reach him by email at [email protected] with any other questions.

Swim Experts

BSN SPORTS believes that coaches have one of the most important jobs In America and will impact more kids’ lives in a year than most of us will in a lifetime. With this in mind, the company has invested millions of dollars in technology and other services to help make your life easier out of the pool so you can focus more on what really matters: Coaching.

The improvements to the online team shops are just the latest move by the company to expand its Swimming Division under the direction of Category Manager Joel Morace, a former High School All-American and Division I swimmer who later became a Combat Water Survival Instructor in the United States Marine Corps.

Morace is joined by BSN SPORTS Brand Ambassador Jessica Hardy Meichtry, (https://swimswam.com/olympian-jessica-hardy-meichtry-joins-bsn-sports-as-brand-ambassador/) a Gold Medalist and 12-time World-Record holder. Additional members of the swim team include, Craig Harris (https://swimswam.com/craig-harris-joins-bsn-sports-as-sales-professional/), a former Division 1 swimmer with 20 years of coaching experience, and Jeri Shanteau (https://swimswam.com/jeri-shanteau-11-time-ncaa-all-american-swimmer-joins-bsn-sports/), an 11-time NCAA All-American who swam at Auburn University. Both Harris and Shanteau joined the company as sales professionals to help enhance relationships with customers and vendors, and expand the company’s footprint in the fast-growing swim market.

About BSN SPORTS

Dallas-based BSN SPORTS is the leading marketer, manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods apparel and equipment. A division of Varsity Brands, BSN SPORTS markets and distributes its products to over 100,000 institutional and team sports customers in colleges and universities, middle and high schools, and recreational programs throughout the United States via catalog, e-commerce, and direct sales. Focused on providing game changing solutions through local partnerships, multi-brand selection and one-stop shopping for equipment and uniforms, BSN SPORTS’ more than 2,000 employees have been helping elevate participation in team sports since 1972. For more information about BSN SPORTS please visit www.bsnsports.com.

Get your swimmers in custom team gear with your team’s logo. My Team shop provides a one-stop-shop solution to custom apparel, suits, footwear, equipment and accessories. It’s simple to setup and the My Team Shop platform can even serve as a fundraising solution to earn dollars for your program. To set one up today email us at [email protected] or call 1-877-217-9027.

To learn more about BSN sports visit us at www.bsnsports.com/ib/swimming.

BSN SPORTS SWIMMING ON Instagram – @bsn_swimming

About Varsity Brands

With a mission to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for young people, Varsity Brands elevates the student experience, promotes participation and celebrates achievement through three unique but interrelated businesses: Herff Jones, a Varsity Achievement Brand; BSN SPORTS, a Varsity Sport Brand; and Varsity Spirit. Together, these assets promote personal, school and community pride through their customizable products and programs to elementary and middle schools, high schools, and colleges and universities, as well as church organizations, professional and collegiate sports teams and corporations. Through its 8,200 dedicated employees and independent representatives, Varsity Brands reaches its individual and institutional customers each year via catalog, telesales, ecommerce sites and direct sales channels.