Brynn Sproul Added As Swim & Dive Director Of Operations At UNLV

Courtesy: UNLV Athletics

LAS VEGAS (UNLVRebels.com) – UNLV swimming and diving head coach Pat Ota announced the hiring of Brynn Sproul as the director of operations on Friday.

“We’re excited to bring Brynn on board to round out our staff,” said Ota. “Brynn’s work ethic, swimming knowledge, and empathy for our student-athletes makes her a great addition to help continue the growth of our team. On top of that, it’s always great to have ties to the local community on our staff. Brynn was an excellent highlight of the local Vegas swimming community and continues to be a great role model for all coming through our program.”

A Las Vegas product out of Nevada Connections Academy, Sproul swam at BYU from 2018-23. During her time with the Cougars, she qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials after her freshman season and won individual titles in three events, including the 200 back, 100 back and 500 free. In total, she recorded eight conference championship podium finishes over her career.

“I’m super excited to be joining the UNLV swim and dive staff this season as they step into a new era under the direction of Coach Pat,” said Sproul. “I’ve watched from the outside the past few years as this program has continued to develop and grow, and prove that they can compete at an elite level. I’m looking forward to being a part of their continued growth as they reach for bigger and better things, and learning from a staff that focuses on developing not only great athletes, but exceptional people.”

As a student-athlete at BYU, Sproul etched her name among the all-time fastest swimmers in program history. She holds the school’s 200 back record (1:54.82), ranks second all-time in the 100 back (53.29), 200 free (1:47.52), 500 free (4:48.81) and 50 back (24.95) and eighth in the 100 free (50.45).

The backstroke/freestyle specialist earned many accolades in her stint with the program, being named a three-time All-MPSF first team in the 200 back, while also earning first team honors in the 100 back and 500 free twice for each event. Additionally, she earned MPSF All-Academic selections from 2020-23, CSCAA Scholar All-American in 2020 and was a MPSF Athlete of the Week five times throughout her career.

Sproul graduated with her bachelor’s degree in communications disorders from BYU in 2023.

Before BYU, Sproul competed for Del Sol High School at the prep level and Team Rebel Aquatics at the club level under coach Lorena Diaconescu. During her prep career, she broke the all-time 100 back school record and was a Nevada state champion in the event. Sproul also holds the 200 back Nevada state record for the 16 and 17 age group.