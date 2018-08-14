Bryant’s Rice to be Named Fairfield County Sports Person of the Year

Courtesy: Bryant Athletics

FAIRFIELD, Conn. – Bryant University women’s swimmer Jillian Rice (Trumbull, Conn.) will be named Fairfield Count Sports Commission Sports Person of the Year at its 14th annual Sports Night awards dinner, held on October 15.

Rice is one of 16 recipients of the award, selected by a committee headed by a local town representative of each of the towns in the commission. Each winner was deemed to have had the most positive impact in their sports community from August 2017 to August 2018.

The now-senior led the Bulldogs to the program’s first conference championship as they totaled 793 points over the four-night meet, outlasting Wagner on Long Island. She finished the event with 56 individual points, displaying her talents in the freestyle to the best in the conference. Rice was also on four of the five winning relay teams for Bryant, a feat that has only been achieved by two other teams in the history of the meet.

The Fairfield County Sports Commission is a 501c (3) non-profit, charitable and educational organization dedicated to promoting youth fitness and an active, healthy lifestyle, as well as personal development through sports. The Commission, which is an all-volunteer organization except for the executive director position, is the one-stop resource for the sports communities in the county. The focus of the Commission is creating and supporting programs for fitness and nutrition awareness education.