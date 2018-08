Swimming Ek Aisi Activity Hai Jisme Kafi Jyada Amount Me Calories Burn Hoti Hai, Isse Body Ki Endurance And Muscular Strength Bhi Improve Hoti Hai. Cardiovascular Fitness Ke Liye Swimming Sabse Best Activity Mani Gayi Hai. Summer Me Refreshment Ke Liye Bhi Swimming Kafi Achi Activity Hai. Swimming Ki History Kafi Interesting Hai Jisko Aaj Ham Janenge.

Swimming Ki History

Human Swimming Karna Kayi Hazar Saal Phle Se Hi Janta Hai. Wikipedia Ke According Stone Age Cave Ki Drawings Me Individuals Ko Swimming Karte Hue Paya Gya Hai. Bible And Greek Poems Me Swimming Ki Baat Kari Gayi Hai.

Ye Mana Gya Hai Ki Swimming Par Likhi Gayi First Book Colymbetes Thi Jo Nicolas Wynman Ne 1538 Me Likhi Thi, De Arte Nantandi Jo Ki Latin Me Everard Digby Ne Likhi Thi Usko 1587 Me Publish Kiya Gya Tha.

Organized Swimming Ki Baat Kare To Ye Swimming Associations Banne Ke Sath 1800s And 1900s Me Shuru Ki Gayi Thi, Kuch Swimming Association Jaise Amateur Swimming Association Aur Kuch Clubs Apas Me Compete Karte The. Iske Sath Hi High Profile Events Bhi Hue Jisme Matthew Webb Ne 1875 Me English Channel Ko Swim Karke Cross Kiya Tha.

1800s Me Competitive Swimming Kafi Popular Ho Chuki Thi And First Modern Olympic Games Jo Ki 1896 Athens Me Hua Tha Usme Bhi Swimming Ko Shamil Kiya Gya Tha.

1904 Ke St. Louis Olympics Me 50,100,220,440,880 Yards And One Mile Freestyle, 100 Yard Backstroke, 440 Yard Breststroke And 4*50 Yard Freestyle Relay Ko Bhi Include Kiya Gaya.

20th Century Tak Swimming Mainstream Me Aa Chuka Tha, Indoor Pools Bhi Bnna Shuru Ho Gye The, Kafi Sare Towns Jinki Population 20,000 Tak Thi Waha Public Outdoor Pools And Swimming Clubs Kafi Popular Ho Rhe The. Women Ne Phli Baar 1912 Ke Olympic Me Hissa Liya And 1912 Ka Olympic Games Stockholm Me Hua Tha. Jonny Weissmuller Ne Phli Baar 100m Swim Ko 1 Minute Ke Andar Complete Kiya Tha.

