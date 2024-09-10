British Swim School Celebrates Inclusion on Prestigious INC 5000 List

Courtesy of British Swim School, a SwimSwam partner.

VIRGINIA BEACH – British Swim School, the nation’s leading “learn to swim” franchise is thrilled to announce its latest ranking in the Inc. 5000. The company is ranked #977 on the newly released, 43rd annual INC 5000, the most prestigious compilation of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment — its independent small and midsized businesses.

For more than 40 years, British Swim School has been dedicated to teaching water survival skills by teaching infants, children, and adults of all ages the skills needed for water acclimation, water survival, and stroke development. Its mission — ensure that every person, regardless of age or ability, has the opportunity to become a safe and happy swimmer.

“We are thrilled and honored to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list,” said Ashley Gundlach, President of British Swim School. “This achievement is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team, as well as the trust and support of the families we serve. Our mission has always been to provide the highest quality water safety education and swimming instruction, and this recognition reinforces our commitment to saving lives and making a difference in communities across the U.S. and Canada. We look forward to continuing our growth and reaching even more families with our life-saving programs.”

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. “To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year’s honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

About British Swim School

British Swim School, the nation’s most established swim school franchise, with over 40 years in business, believes that every individual, regardless of age or ability, should have the opportunity to become a safe and happy swimmer. Not only does British Swim Schools give peace of mind to countless families who seek the essential life skill the brand offers their children but the purpose-driven franchise also offers an exceptional opportunity for entrepreneurs who seek a fulfilling business venture with a sound foundation, low investment, and an easily scalable model. British Swim School currently operates over 350 schools across the United States and Canada.

